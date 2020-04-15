Bankruptcies for April 15, 2020

NDN bankruptcy

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

— Molly Jo Barge, also known as Molly J. Barge, Wakefield (Chapter 7).

Library service is different but still available

Library service is different but still available

It goes without saying that life is anything but “business as usual” for everyone right now. All of our community organizations and businesses have had to make changes in how they provide services in what seems to be an entirely new world.

A guide on how to survive social distancing

I think every American would say that the Covid-19 ruined their plans and they aren’t okay with it. As one of those people Covid-19 ended my speech season earlier than expected and I probably won’t get to go to junior prom … I mean I didn’t want to go anyway. When Covid-19 got bad my family …