HOWELLS - Bancroft-Rosalie made the most of a first half surge, building a 12-point lead then kept Howells-Dodge at arm's length the rest of the way to steal a 62-56 win over the Jaguars and win the D1-4 Sud-District Tournament here and move on the a district final early next week.
"Howells-Dodge is always a tough win, and to beat them here is even harder," Panther coach Cory Meyer said. "They are big and physical, but we stood up to them tonight - I was proud of the way we hung in there and finished this game."
After Colton Klosen stole the ball and converted one-of-two free throws for the Jaguars midway through the first quarter to put his team up 8-4, the Panthers went on a Drake Porter-run to surge past the hosts and take a lead they would never relinquish.
"They got ahead of us and we just missed too many opportunities to get the lead back," Jaguar coach Kevin Janata said. "Give them credit, they did what they had to do to stay in front."
Porter hit one-of-two foul shots with 2:51 left in the first before Samuel Dick hit a shot just inside the 3-point line to make it 8-7.
Back-to-back threes by Porter put the Panthers ahead with 1:30 left in the frame, but Colton Klosen answered for Howells-Dodge with a floater in the lane with just under a minute left in the first to cut the Panther lead to 13-10.
Dick hit a step-under lay up on the block to make it 15-10 and that's how the first quarter ended.
Bancroft-Rosalie took control early in the second eight minutes.
"I felt like we really needed to get a cushion over them when we had the chance," Meyer said. "They can really score a lot of points in a hurry, so I was happy to see us take advantage of what they were giving us when we could."
B-R would score the first seven points of the second period including another long ball from Porter and a lay in by Mason Dolezal which finished off a 16-4 run.
Aiden Meyer scored inside for the Jaguars to stop the run, but the Panthers were far from finished.
"We just gave up way too many turnovers and I didn't feel like we rebounded very well," Janata said. "You do that against a team this good and you're going to have trouble winning."
Later in the second, the Bancroft-Rosalie lead would get up to 14 after Dick hit a 12-foot jumper in the middle of the lane with around three minutes left before the half.
The Jaguars made a run to close out the quarter before the intermission.
Although Howells-Dodge only converted 8-of-24 free throws, Brittin Sindelar converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 2:28 left in the first half to make it 30-21 before Klosen hit a long ball with 1:35 left in the half.
Meyer found Aandy Dominguez inside for a bucket with under a minute left to make it 30-26 which is how the half ended.
Sindelar opened the third with a three to close the gap to a single point with 6:10 left in the third quarter, then after the Panthers scored inside, Dominguez canned a shot from beyond the arc to tie the score 32-32 with just over 5:30 left in the stanza.
By the end of the quarter, the Panthers responded however, and the teams headed to the final quarter with the Panthers in front, 47-40.
The advantage grew to 11 early in the fourth but was trimmed to four after a baseline jumper by Oscar Dominguez, but Bancroft-Rosalie would not let the Jaguars get any closer and closed out the game on the way to the 62-56 final score.
Both teams should move along to district play next week as Howells-Dodge sits sixth in the power points.
"It's win or go home from here," Jaguar Lance Brester said. "We'll practice to get better and see who we draw - but it's time to get after it."
B-R 15 21 11 15 - 62
H-D 10 14 16 16 - 56
BANCROFT-ROSALIE (19-6): Samuel Dick 6 3-6 16; Braylon Wegner 0 5-8 5; Mason Dolezal 5 0-3 10; Elliott Nottlemann 4 5-6 15; Drake Porter 3 1-2 10; Braylon Snyder 3 0-0 6.
HOWELLS-DODGE (19-6): Lance Brester 2 2-6 6; Aiden Meyer 4 2-8 10; Oscar Dominguez 2 0-1 4; Brittin Sindelar 2 1-1 6; Colton Klosen 5 1-2 13; Aandy Dominguez 5 2-3 15; Connor Kreikemeier 1 0-2 2.