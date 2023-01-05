For the better part of a half-decade, the letters B, R, L and D were synonymous with one of the best teams in Nebraska high school basketball.
The Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines reached the state semifinals at minimum every season from 2018 through 2021. The Wolverines finished third in Class C2 in 2018 and 2021 and won the state title in 2019 and 2020. This included an undefeated 2020 season and a 55-game winning streak spanning from 2019 to 2021.
The 2022 season, however, did not present nearly the same level of success. BRLD went 6-16 as a member of Class C1, never winning more than two consecutive games, and bowed out of its subdistrict bracket in the first round.
The players on the roster didn’t have much, if any, experience at the varsity level. As a result, it was a season that coach Cory Meyer knew would be a tough one.
“We had so many guys that didn’t have experience at the varsity level. Some kids had to start that weren’t even on varsity the year before,” he said. “Unfortunately for us, it was a type of year that there was a lot of good teams that had a lot returning and we were just one of the few teams that had all the new faces.”
Meyer now leads Bancroft-Rosalie, which split up with Lyons-Decatur Northeast following the 2021-22 academic year after six years together as a co-op. The Panthers and Cougars, respectively, now compete in Class D1.
This year, the Panthers already have two more wins than the Wolverines the year before. It comes largely thanks to a group that, for the most part, didn’t contribute as much last year.
The exception to this is Elliott Nottleman. The senior, committed to Wayne State for football, leads the team with 15.7 points per game as a returning starter. Samuel Dick is another returning starter averaging 10.5 a game.
Drake Porter wasn’t even on the varsity team last year but is now perhaps the team’s biggest threat from 3-point range. The sophomore forward is making a team-best 37.7 percent of his shots from downtown.
Braylon Snyder is someone Meyer feels is really coming around. The 6-foot-7-inch senior center recently had 18 points against Omaha Nation in the first round of the Tekamah-Herman holiday tournament.
“He looked like a man possessed,” Meyer said. “If he can play like that on a consistent basis, we’ll be tough there.”
They are joined by senior Mason Dolezal. The five each average no fewer than 9.5 points per game.
Another notable contributor to the cause isn’t a current player. He’s someone synonymous with that success that made BRLD so formidable for so many years.
Lucas Vogt was both the on-court and off-court leader of BRLD for each of its deep postseason runs from 2018 to 2021. Vogt was a three-time Class C all-area captain who surpassed 1,000 career points by his junior year. After graduating in 2021, Vogt wound up taking a scholarship to play basketball at Wayne State but is no longer a part of the team.
He is still a student and, when he’s not taking classes, he’s helping Bancroft-Rosalie as an assistant coach. Vogt’s knowledge of the game, which was apparent even as a player, enticed Meyer to bring him on board.
“He’s just a super bright kid,” Meyer said. “As a player, very smart, the basketball IQ is very high, and I wanted him to help me out if he could.”
Many of the current players, including Nottleman, played alongside Vogt or, at the very least, looked up to him in some way. That combined with his knowledge of how Meyer operates as a coach makes him a valuable part of this year’s Panthers.
“I’ll implement things and he’ll add his two cents and he’ll kind of sometimes finish my sentences in a sense,” Meyer said. “I think we see eye-to-eye on a lot of things and obviously the kind of athlete that he was in high school, a lot of the kids look up to that and they respect that right away.”
Bancroft-Rosalie has won five of its past six, including taking home the Tekamah-Herman holiday tournament title. The team also is being considered by the Omaha World-Herald to be among the 10 best in D1. Even then, Meyer said he feels the season has been a roller coaster of sorts. The Panthers could look great one day but falter against a beatable opponent the next.
The key to stabilizing that heading into the new year will be commitment, specifically building habits. Meyer referenced a Twitter video with Kobe Bryant talking about how you need to make daily habits to give your best in what you do as an athlete, whether it be in practice or in a game.
That message is something Meyer echoes even during school hours.
“Even in the classroom, I’ve been trying to teach the kids. You can’t take breaks in the classroom,” he said. “You can’t take breaks at home. You can’t take breaks doing your homework because it shows up on the court or even on the football field for a lot of them.
“The more they can make it a habit of pushing themselves all the time, the better off they’re going to be and the better off our team’s going to be.”
THE RATINGS
Northeast and North Central Nebraska have shown a lot of depth so far this season. Twenty-seven teams have a winning record, with 17 between C1 and C2 and 10 between D1 and D2.
The Class C ratings welcome Summerland and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at the expense of O’Neill and Clarkson/Leigh. In Class D, Bancroft-Rosalie and Creighton enter the ratings with Ainsworth and Walthill being knocked out.
In Class C, West Holt, Wakefield, Lutheran High Northeast and Clarkson/Leigh are under consideration. Santee, Ainsworth, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and O’Neill St. Mary’s are under consideration in Class D.
CLASS C
Pierce has looked strong to start the 2022-23 season. The Bluejays picked up wins over Howells-Dodge and Boone Central to start the year. They most recently won the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout, beating Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Auburn to do so. Pierce is more experienced and, as a result, more sound and ready for adversity.
Hartington Cedar Catholic, meanwhile, finished third at the Northeast Nebraska Shootout, beating Wayne in the third-place game. The Trojans might have the most impressive win of any area team this season, beating Omaha Roncalli — the defending Class B state champion — 56-52 on Dec. 17. Cedar Catholic is showing that it is still very much a team to respect, even in what should be a competitive Mid-State Conference.
Wayne was unable to defend its title in the Shootout and finished fourth. The Blue Devils do have quality wins over O’Neill and Wakefield already on their belt. Expectations are high for the Blue Devils, who will surely want to learn and come back stronger from their finish.
Boone Central is riding a five-game winning streak after starting the season 1-2. This includes a 53-37 win over Norfolk Catholic and a first-place finish in the Alliance holiday tournament. The Cardinals are a deep team with lots of good athletes at their disposal. It’s just a matter of executing when the opportunities are there.
Norfolk Catholic, similar to the Cardinals, got off to a somewhat shaky 2-2 start but has since rattled off three straight quality wins over Winnebago, Ainsworth and Elkhorn Valley. The latter two helped the Knights secure the Battle Creek holiday tournament title. Karter Kerkman, Nolan Fennessy and Triston Hoesing are emerging as three of many who are seeing an uptick in court time.
Elkhorn Valley came up a tad short in the Battle Creek tournament but has looked impressive to start the season nonetheless. The Falcons most notably picked up a big win at Elgin Public/Pope John on Dec. 13 after being down four after the first quarter. Brendyn Ollendick leads the team with 19.9 points a game, but anyone can become the leading scorer on any given night.
Summerland has looked impressive this year, perhaps even more so than its record indicates. The Bobcats really got going after a 41-36 win at O’Neill St. Mary’s, which is looking better than many expected so far. They also won the Summerland holiday tournament, beating a tough West Holt team 42-38 in the final. Summerland is a young team with five of its six leading scorers being sophomores.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell to Creighton to start its season but has since won seven of eight. Most recently, it finished fifth in the Northeast Nebraska Shootout. Jake Rath (23.2 ppg) is looking like one of the most prolific scorers in the area. However, outside of Gibson Roberts (12.9 ppg), no one else averages double digits per game.
CLASS D
Wynot has gotten off to a hot start. The team won its host holiday tournament, picking up a win over Humphrey St. Francis in the process. The Blue Devils are a deep, athletic team much like last year, even returning three starters. Last year they entered the state tournament and lost in the first round. They’ll surely be hungry for more.
Humphrey St. Francis continues to do a lot with what it has. The Flyers have lost only once and ended up finishing second in the Wynot holiday tournament. St. Francis has 10 on the roster, including four seniors, but once again looks like a force to be reckoned with. They’ll face a tough test on Friday when they head east on Highway 91 to face … Howells-Dodge.
Now back in Class D1 after a year in C2, the Jaguars have overcome a 1-3 start to win six straight games. Their most recent one was a 53-50 win over Fort Calhoun on a half-court buzzer beater by Colton Klosen to win the Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament. The Jaguars will need to keep that momentum going as the schedule moves to East Husker conference play.
Bancroft-Rosalie is one of many that should make that conference competitive. The Panthers have the athleticism and depth to compete with a lot of different teams. They looked formidable even in losses to Clarkson/Leigh and Mead. Their ability to “stabilize” the aforementioned roller coaster will be interesting to watch.
Creighton has beaten all but one opponent on the schedule (West Holt) and won six straight games before falling to Wausa in the Creighton holiday tournament. The Bulldogs have a strong nucleus of leaders that, despite low numbers, has served them well so far.
Wausa not only finished as the champions of the Creighton tournament, but has beaten everyone on its schedule so far. Jaxon Claussen (24.9 ppg) has picked up right where he left off as one of the area’s most prolific scorers. Keep an eye on Cashe Carlson, as the team is looking for a lot out of him this season.
Elgin Public/Pope John has taken losses to Wausa, Elkhorn Valley, Creighton and, most recently, Riverside in the finals of the Madison holiday tournament. The results haven’t quite been there, but there’s still a lot on this team from the state tournament run a year ago. That said, it’ll need to get going sooner rather than later.
Stuart has kept things rolling from its winning-record finish a year ago. The Broncos won the Osmond/Randolph holiday tournament in dominant fashion. Schuyler Mustin has emerged as a big scorer for them, scoring 23 points in the tournament final. Their ability to keep it going strong in conference play will be critical to success and improvements.
Games to watch
Thursday: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Hartington Cedar Catholic; Norfolk Catholic at Wayne
Friday: O’Neill at Boone Central, Humphrey St. Francis at Howells-Dodge, West Holt at Summerland.
Monday: Wynot at Wausa, Stuart at Summerland
Tuesday: Summerland at Creighton, Wayne at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge