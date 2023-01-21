HUMPHREY — The Class D No. 5 Bancroft-Rosalie Panthers got their feet back under them on Friday, beating Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75-62.
“We’ve been struggling lately,” Panthers coach Cory Meyer said. “And tonight we came out and we played like I know we could.”
In its past two games, Bancroft-Rosalie has lost to Ponca (which ended a five-game winning streak) and beaten Homer (who has one win on the year thus far) by three.
When Friday’s game first started, it seemed like those struggles would continue.
The Panthers found themselves down 20-18 after one quarter. However, with seven minutes, 35 seconds left in the second, Braylon Snyder had a three-point play to give Bancroft-Rosalie the lead.
Snyder — a 6 foot, 6 inch senior center — had 24 points for the Panthers on 10 of 18 shooting. All of those shots were from two-point range.
“He can play very well,” Meyer said. “He’s a kid that can get in his own head. He’s his own worst enemy, but man, when he’s on, he’s on.”
Following Snyder’s play, the teams exchanged blows for a while. Eventually, Bancroft-Rosalie took a timeout up 29-28 with 3:47 left.
That’s when the Panthers caught fire, ending the first half on a 13-0 run. The streak was bookended by threes from Elliott Nottelmann; one with 2:55 to go and one at the buzzer. Bancroft-Rosalie went into halftime up 42-28.
The team shot 14-for-33 on field goals in the first half and 28-for-57 on the day. Its performance was just one of the improvements Meyer felt were made offensively.
“We just made some shots. Some of the decisions that we made were better,” he said. “I just think overall we played better as a group.”
Bancroft-Rosalie stayed a few steps ahead to start the third quarter, holding a 56-42 lead with two minutes left. Suddenly, the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family got a hot streak of its own going.
It started with a three-pointer by Tyson Herchenbach, then Owen Kurtenbach made a two with 54 seconds left. On the Bulldogs’ last possession of the period, Herchenbach hit another three. With one quarter to play, the Panthers’ lead was now 56-50.
A pair of layups by Drake Porter and another by Snyder created a 6-0 run for the Panthers to start the fourth. Sage Frauendorfer answered with a two before Samuel Dick had one of his own.
After a free throw from Frauendorfer and two more from Kurtenbach, a three by Nottlemann got Bancroft-Rosalie going on a 7-0 run, putting it up 71-55 with 1:42 to go. The stretch effectively put the game out of reach.
Bulldogs coach Joe Hesse recalled a junior varsity game last year between the two teams. Snyder — then a junior — didn’t have much of a role in a contest that Bancroft-Rosalie ultimately won. On Friday, Hesse was very impressed with Snyder’s performance.
“He’s come so far,” he said. “Offensively. Defensively. Man he’s got such a nice touch around the hoop.”
Snyder’s size was something that affected HLHF both on the court and between the ears.
“Most of the post players are maybe 6’2, 6’3, something like that,” Hesse said. “I think that kind of got in our guys’ heads just a little bit.”
A three by Herchenbach 34 seconds into the game helped the Bulldogs get out to a 7-4 lead early in the first quarter. Dick hit one of his own to tie it up with 5:52 left in the period before Herchenbach made a two to put HLHF back ahead.
Bancroft-Rosalie went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for the first time and eventually went up 14-9 with 3:35 left. The Bulldogs then got hot from beyond the arc, using a three a piece from Caden Brandl, Kurtenbach and Easton Baumgart in that order. The last three put them up 20-18 with 51.8 remaining.
Both teams return to action and hit the road on Tuesday. Bancroft-Rosalie travels to face Winnenago while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family takes on Oakland-Craig.
Bancroft-Rosalie 18 24 14 19 — 75
Humphrey/LHF 20 8 22 12 — 62
BANCROFT-ROSALIE (12-4): Samuel Dick, 6-8 2-2 15; Mason Dolezal, 2-8 0-0 4; Elliott Nottlemann, 4-10 6-6 17; Drake Porter, 5-10 0-0 12; Lakota Russman, 1-3 0-0 2; Braylon Snyder, 10-18 4-6 24; Totals, 28-57 12-14 75.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (7-7): Caden Brandl, 1-4 0-0 3; Easton Baumgart, 5-12 0-1 11; Randal Gronenthal, 3-6 2-2 11l Tyson Herchenbach, 6-11 0-0 16; Owen Kurtenbach, 3-12 5-8 12; Sage Frauendorfer, 4-7 1-3 9; Jacob Preister, 0-4 0-0 0; Totals, 22-56 8-14 62.