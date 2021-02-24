BANCROFT — The impact of COVID-19 wasn’t all negative for the Neihardt State Historic Site, which was closed for seven months last year.
“In fact, we like to say that the pandemic caused us to open our doors even wider,” said Marianne Reynolds. “With the support of Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, we developed a virtual tour of the Neihardt Center and grounds, and placed curriculum guides online.”
Reynolds serves as the executive director of the Bancroft attraction. For those unfamiliar, the Neihardt Center includes a museum that features photographs, copies of John G. Neihardt’s publications, various memorabilia and items given to Neihardt by the Lakota holy man, Black Elk.
“We developed a new website, with the support of the Cuming County Visitors Bureau. These are available to everyone, 24-7. We’ve also had time to develop interesting and much-needed projects with partners,” she said.
Wayne State College, which Neihardt attended, is creating new signs for the center through a service learning project. This spring, the Nebraska Master Naturalists are going to add more native plants to the grounds, Reynolds said.
“Because our whole purpose is to educate people and interest them in the life and works of John Neihardt, the long closure was difficult. Ironically, it also gave us time to think about how to do our work in new ways,” she said.
People at the center are thrilled to be open again, and the hope is that a lot of people will make the center their destination, Reynolds said.
Her duties include overseeing the daily operations and helping to guide the overall vision of the Neihardt Foundation.
Neihardt was designated the state’s poet in perpetuity in 1921 by an act of the Nebraska Legislature. In April, his honor will be 100 years old.
His story is uncovered in Bancroft. Amid the farming community of about 500 people stands a tiny cabin where Neihardt (1881-1973) would retire each morning to pen such classics as “Black Elk Speaks,” “Cycle of the West” and numerous other prose and poetry.
Much of the Neihardt Center’s charm focuses on the author’s friendship with Black Elk. Their friendship formed near the end of Black Elk’s 86 years. Black Elk was a second cousin of the courageous war-hero Crazy Horse and was with him during the battle against Gen. Custer’s calvary at the Little Bighorn.
A young Black Elk also survived the Wounded Knee massacre in South Dakota, and he later traveled into Europe as part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show.
All of this history is now preserved on Elm Street in Bancroft. Upon entry to the museum, there is a life-sized statue of Nebraska’s poet laureate, dutifully jotting down notes as the praying Sioux Medicine Man’s eyes are lost in the western sky.
Situated not too far away is the Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden. This is a place for serenity and meditation. The vision and meaning of the garden are outlined in Neihardt’s classic, “Black Elk Speaks.”
Unfortunately, the tree in the middle of the garden was lost to this year’s ice storm. It will be replaced this spring with the help of the Nebraska Master Naturalists.
So many things have changed because of the pandemic. Even a hidden gem like the Niehardt Center felt the effects.
Reynolds said the site’s closure last year resulted in a lot of cancellations, including monthly humanities programs and the Laureate’s Feast, which is the annual fundraiser. In turn, the decrease in on-site visitors had an impact on donations and bookstore sales.
Using the second quarter of the fiscal year as an example, donations and sales were down by 50%.
Neihardt was noted for saying, “Poetry is indeed the supreme form of human expression.” His work brings visitors back to a simpler time.
Consider the thoughts of Reynolds, who points out, “Although Neihardt is best known for his book ‘Black Elk Speaks,’ he was given the laureate title because of the brilliant pioneer epic that he worked on for over 18 years, ‘Cycle of the West.’ ”
“This book captures a fascinating time in U.S. history, as only someone of Neihardt’s curiosity, passion, and skill could. Reading it is like going on a grand adventure — and it’s one that happened right here, in Nebraska,” she said.
Dr. Jon Cerny, president of the John G. Neihardt Foundation Board of Directors, said Neihardt was the first writer to tell the story of Native Americans from the Native American perspective.
“The fact that a garden club in Bancroft was able to create a state historic site dedicated to sharing his works is nothing short of amazing,” Cerny said.
Coming events at the museum include: April 23 – 40th annual Spring Conference, “Free Thinkers on the Plains: Neihardt and his Contemporary Nebraska Authors, keynote speaker Carson Vaughan; May 30, fifth annual hike up Black Elk Peak; Aug. 1 – 56th annual Neihardt Day Celebration; and Nov. 14 – Laureate’s Feast dinner and auction.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, check out the Neihardt State Historic Site website at neihardtcenter.org.