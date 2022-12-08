Ponca Tribe elder Robin Bair has seen the same cycle happen to his people for generations.
They become alcoholics, drug addicts or victims of abuse with no end in sight. Bair faced such hardship as he was an alcoholic for a few years, but he knew he wanted to break the cycle.
He was successful as he discovered basketball, which became a diversion for him and his family. Now 30 years sober, Bair said his mission has been to introduce the sport to kids to help them not become “another statistic.”
He has done so through the Marty Indian School Lady Braves basketball team, a program in Marty, South Dakota, that includes several kids from the Norfolk area. Bair is the parent organization committee chairman while his wife, Frances Bair, handles the public relations side.
The Lady Braves — which is for girls from seventh to 12th grade — are looking for donations to help make the team possible. The committee is raising $30,000 for gas, food for games and blankets. So far, the committee has raised $7,000.
Funds may be sent to P.O. Box 34, Wagner, South Dakota.
The Lady Braves’ season starts on Friday, Dec. 9, as they battle Avon in Avon, South Dakota.
The Bairs and the Lady Braves’ philosophy is “ball is life,” said Robin Bair, whose daughter, Winyan Sinte Sha Hawk Bair, plays for the team.
“It saved my whole family,” Robin Bair said, adding that the Bairs are known as the basketball family. “All we’ve done for years since I got out of the military was play basketball. That’s how we fought meth and everything here.”
Frances Bair, who is Yankton Sioux, said the funds also would go toward more culturally appropriate activities and incentives for the players. The activities are a way to help the kids learn more about their tribe’s identity, including learning their group’s language, dance and cultural ceremonies, she added.
“Our children have gravitated to not only basketball but ball is life,” Frances Bair said. “It’s in all sports. It’s been a diversion.”
She added that the sport teaches the kids sportsmanship and how to work with others.
But protecting children from drugs and alcohol is of the utmost importance, Robin Bair said.
“With what is happening to us right now is making us extinct,” he said. “That’s why we fight so hard to push it on our youth.”
Their daughter has been a standout for the Lady Braves, going into her senior season with 950 career points. She’s also a talented volleyball player, making all-conference two years in a row.
Robin Bair said his daughter plans to go into the educational field and come back to Marty to coach basketball. He added he’s pushed all of his kids to go into teaching because the jobs are “seasonal.”
“In the summertime, when they’re out of school, that’s when we have our sun dances, powwows and all of our ceremonies,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been trying to install in all of our children.”
Those ceremonies are vital to Robin Bair as he noted his tribe has 4,000 to 5,000 people left.
“We’re the forgotten people,” he said. “... We want to bring that back. We want to survive. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re not trying to change the world or anything, but we want to save our children for seven generations to come. That’s our way of life.”