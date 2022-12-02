Losing the team’s leading returning scorer months before the start of the season wasn’t easy for the Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team.
But the Knights hope to find ways to turn that negative into a positive.
Avery Yosten led last year’s 12-12 team that advanced to a district final with 12.3 points per game as a sophomore. But she is sidelined this winter with a knee injury that she suffered in July.
“She is such a dynamic player scoring wise that we have to find a way to replace what she offered us there,” said coach Tim Kassmeier, who has 381 career wins. “We have to do it by committee where we won’t be counting on any one person to score 15 points for us. It will have to be a number of different people trying to make up for that.
“That might make it harder for us to defend at times because people may not know who they have to concentrate on.”
Three returning players at guard positions are top candidates to take on more of that scoring load.
“We’re in better shape than we were at the start of last year with the experience we have back,” Kassmeier said. “Addison Corr and Saylor Fischer as returning starters really help our guard play. Channatee Robles is another returning starter, and she’s a dynamic scorer, too. We’re going to be asking more out of her this season
“We have a number of kids who came off the bench last year and contributed in a number of games — Morgan Miller, Aubrey Barnes, Hanna Brummer, Jacey Wolf, Kenzie Janssen all contributed at some point.”
Robles is the top returning scorer after averaging 6.5 points per game. Corr had 5.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while Fischer added 4.6 points.
“I think we have a group that’s really athletic and can run the floor, so we’re going to try to use that to pick up people defensively and try to create some things out of transition so we don’t necessarily have to set up in a half-court situation,” Kassmeier said.
With an experienced group, Kassmeier said he also hopes he has a confident bunch, too. The Knights put things together at the end of last season to win their district, and most of the players were members of this year’s Class D1 state runner-up volleyball team.
“There’s no doubt you have to take advantage of the success that they had during the volleyball season,” Kassmeier said. “That can only help. It can’t hurt to believe that if you do the right things, you can put yourself in a good spot to play well. That’s what we’re trying to do.
“If we get a little better every day, hopefully by the end of the season, we’ll have a team that’s pretty tough to beat. But you never know how things will play out.”
How things will play out could be challenging for Norfolk Catholic early in the season. It could face one of the top teams in three different classes within its first five games.
That starts with Thursday’s home opener against Class C1 title contender Grand Island Central Catholic. A Saturday game against either C2 contender Lincoln Lutheran or Omaha Gross awaits to conclude the season-opening tournament.
“We probably don’t help ourselves early,” Kassmeier said. “We’ll play some tremendously tough teams. I believe GICC will be a top five team in C1. They have a number of kids back from last year, including a big girl inside (6-foot center Lucy Ghaifan) who has signed with UNO and they have a perimeter 6-2 player who’s a tremendous volleyball player (Gracie Woods). Those two give them two tremendous players who will make them tough to handle.
“Then coming off that to face Lincoln Lutheran, who was a semifinal team in C1, or Omaha Gross, which has traditionally been a B team but is now C1, we’ll learn a lot about ourselves in those first two games.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic awaits in the fifth game and, much like in volleyball, those two schools could see each other quite often over the course of the upcoming season.
Kassmeier said he thinks Norfolk Catholic’s schedule will prepare it well when the postseason rolls around, where it will be a part of Class D1 for the first time.
“The schedule we play, we don’t have an off night,” he said. “We’re going to have to play at a very high level. We hope is if we develop some confidence throughout the year, we’ll be ready to play at a high level when we get to that postseason play.
“The tough thing is I think we have potentially the No. 1 or No. 2 team in our subdistrict with Hartington Cedar Catholic. So we’re going to have to put ourselves in a really good position to possibly be an additional (district finals) qualifier. But that will play out through the season.”
Norfolk Catholic girls basketball roster
Seniors: Addison Corr, Channatee Robles, Piper Craig, Saylor Fischer, Morgan Miller and Sofie Lunga.
Juniors: Avery Yosten, Aubrey Barnes, Hanna Brummer and Jacey Wolf.
Sophomores: Kenzie Janssen, Hannah Hoesing, Kayleigh Cattau, Aspen Fischer and Eva Hartzell.
Freshmen: Grace Kosch, Marley Akin-Olugbade, Bailey Kassmeier, Hayden Brummer, Jamaya Koehlmoos, Madison Gordon, Sidonia Wattier, Micheli Fisher and Mallory Wolf.