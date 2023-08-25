WISNER–Lutheran High Northeast began its season with the offensive balance that co-head coaches Mitch Hyde and Justin Jordan were hoping for.
That balance between the run and the pass offensively, along with a solid defensive effort, boosted the Eagles to a 40-12 victory over Wisner-Pilger here Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
“Coach Jordan had been an assistant coach here for 20 years, and I had been an assistant for two years. When the opportunity came, we decided the best route forward was for him and I to work together,” Hyde said. “Coach Jordan works on the defensive side of the ball and on game management, and I work on the offensive side of the ball. Getting this first (win) feels great, and it’s kind of a relief. We started this in March and, with the kids’ buy-in throughout the summer, tonight it kind of came to fruition.”
Offensively, the Eagles scored three touchdowns on the ground, two more through the air then, defensively, added a late touchdown on a fumble return–one of three fumbles Lutheran High recovered in the game–while limiting the Gators to two touchdowns in the game, both in the second half with the Eagles in control.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles got two touchdowns through the air in the second, both from quarterback Landon Johnson to receiver Braden Feddern, that covered 16 and 72 yards.
“We came into the game knowing we were going to run the ball, and then we decided to throw, and the throwing worked, too,” Feddern said. “It was an all-around great night. Everyone played their hearts out, and it was a beautiful night.”
Feddern said he feels the passing game can be a successful aspect of the
Lutheran High offense.
“I think the coaches realize that, too,” Feddern said. “Landon (quarterback Johnson) and I have been playing together since the third grade. We have a great chemistry, and he’s like a brother to me.”
Hyde said he agrees with Feddern that the passing game can and will be an important part of the Eagles game plan for the season.
“Braden is a great, versatile player. We’re comfortable throwing the ball to him, but he’s also a great blocker and has breakaway speed,” Hyde said. “And he’s worked hard all summer, so it’s great to see him have a night like that.”
Those pass plays sandwiched a six-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Rojas and provided the Eagles with a 20-0 halftime lead that expanded to 32-6 when Rojas scored again on an 11-yard run to open the third period.
Rojas finished the game with 80 yards on 17 carries, including three scores and a PAT run.
“Josh is a good, tough runner for us. He was our workhorse tonight,” Hyde said. “We fed him the ball, and he was getting a hard two and three yards at a time. He did a great job.”
Wisner-Pilger got on the scoreboard late in the third on Jaxon Knoell's 20-yard run, but the Gators still trailed 26-6.
Knoell, a freshman back-up quarterback, was replacing starter Walker Ott who was struggling with leg cramps throughout the game and played primarily on defense while Knoell handled the offense.
That deficit increased in the fourth quarter to 40-6 when Rojas contributed his third touchdown, this one from 13 yards, and Feddern added a scoop-and-score 38-yard fumble return.
“Our defense was great tonight,” Feddern said. “We gave up the two touchdowns in the second half, but the first half was great.”
Wisner-Pilger managed just 52 rushing yards in the first half and two pass completions in six tries netted a minus-two yards.
The Gators’ got more out of their running game in the second half adding 159 yards, with sophomore back Logan Nelson contributing 69 of his game-high 87 rushing yards.
The Gators' Braxton Siebrandt created the 42-12 final score on a one-yard run with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
Class D1
Lutheran High Northeast (1-0) 0 20 6 14 – 40
Wisner-Pilger (0-1) 0 0 6 6 –12
Game summary
Second quarter
LHNE: Braden Feddern 16 pass from Landon Johnson (run failed), 11:54.
LHNE: Josh Rojas 6 run (run failed), 5:25.
LHNE: Feddern 72 pass from Johnson (Rojas run), 1:40.
Third quarter
LHNE: Rojas 11 run (run failed), 7:14.
W-P: Jaxon Knoell 20 run (run failed), 1:45.
Fourth quarter
LHNE: Rojas 13 run (run failed), 7:46.
LHNE: Feddern 38 fumble return (Johnson run), 5:09.
W-P: Braxton Siebrandt 1 run (run failed), 3:50.