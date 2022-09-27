Winning ways haven’t been unusual in Stanton.
The Mustangs have gone 8-2 in each of the past two seasons, including a state quarterfinal appearance in 2020 and a second-round appearance in 2021. With many of those on last year’s roster back, their 5-0 start isn’t shocking to many people.
Even then, there’s a balance between their experienced seniors and their talented sophomores that has coach David Stoddard’s attention.
“We’ve got a mix of young and old that is getting better every week,” he said. “That’s been the key to our early success.”
Stanton’s roster consists of five juniors and six seniors. The sophomore class on its own has 10, many of whom are already contributing early.
Take running back Becker Pohlman, for example. He leads the Mustangs with 739 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. There’s also Barrett Wilke, who, before getting hurt in week two, had 319 total yards and eight touchdowns as quarterback. Senior Joe Butterfield has started in his absence.
Pohlman and Wilke saw lots of time as freshmen. Mix in four-year starters like Jason Claussen and you’ve got a good recipe for success — the kind where everyone’s putting in the work, not just on the field and in the weight room.
“They’re at team functions. They understand the positives of having relationships outside of the football field as well,” Stoddard said. “We’ve just got a really good group of kids that when it’s time to get to work and buckle down in practice, in the game, they’re a very focused group.”
The development of the sophomores really can be seen on the offensive and defensive lines, where guys like Gus Bernhardt have shown improvement from a year ago. Even Tyler Hasebroock, a nose tackle, has drawn a lot of attention from opposing offenses.
“It’s to the point now where he’s drawing a lot of double teams,” Stoddard said. “They’ve just done a good job on both sides of the ball and getting a feel up front.”
Others like Ren Brown, Grant Bruggemann and Garrett Hanson have earned their keep at the line of scrimmage, an area where development was needed heading into the season.
There are little things the team wants to fix as the season goes on. Stoddard said he feels those improvements will be big. That desire to get better is strong from a group that doesn’t want to take any games for granted.
“They see the importance of ‘This is the way we want to play. This is the level we want to play at,’ ” Stoddard said. “And the credit goes to them because they have a lot of self-motivation as a group.”
RATINGS
Oakland-Craig’s win over Hartington Cedar Catholic puts it back in the ratings for the first time since after week two. The Trojans leave the ratings for the first time since then but still will be a force to be reckoned with down the stretch. Battle Creek moves up to No. 3 while Valentine also receives consideration.
Meanwhile in Class D1, Wisner-Pilger dropped a tough 37-36 game to Bancroft-Rosalie at home. That knocks it out and brings in 4-1 Homer.
In D2, Wausa was shocked by Osmond in a 34-20 loss, knocking it out of the ratings and bringing in Wynot. However, they could flip again as the Blue Devils and Vikings face off this week.
CLASS C
Pierce defeated Wayne 58-6 to begin its district schedule. Benjamin Brahmer caught eight passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The Bluejays ran for 219 yards as a team.
The Bluejays continue to fire on all cylinders with the regular season now a little more than halfway over. On top of the offense’s consistency, the defense is allowing just 13.8 points per game. I have a feeling that will be a big X-factor for this team down the stretch. Pierce returns home this week to face O’Neill.
Norfolk Catholic took care of business once again on Friday, beating Atkinson West Holt 55-6. Karter Kerkman had 11 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns. Carter Janssen completed 5 of his 6 passes for 110 yards. Two were touchdowns to Cameron Borgman.
The Knights have been as dominant as a team can be in their past three games, all of which were against teams that haven’t won a game yet. Now they have a short week to get ready for their biggest test of the year; a home game against ...
... Battle Creek, which had an impromptu bye week after Ponca forfeited the contest.
It’s never fun to be able to play one less game for any reason. However, this does give the Braves more time to look ahead to Norfolk Catholic. I think they have the offensive line, the defensive line and the run game to match up with them. The question is, can they match them fundamentally and schematically?
Boone Central got its district slate started with a 42-0 win at West Point-Beemer. Parker Borer ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Thomas Roberts had two tackles for loss while Hank Hudson and Jackson Roberts led the team with nine total tackles each.
Roberts and Caden Stokes, both juniors, are beginning to emerge as serious contributors for the Cardinals on the defensive end. It’ll be important for that defense to be what it was last year when the team needed it most. Boone Central hosts Wayne this week.
Oakland-Craig played one of the best games of the week last Friday in beating Hartington Cedar Catholic 21-19. L.J. McNeill had 29 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs for the senior running back. Trevor Weitzenkamp had 10 total tackles.
The Knights played like the team many people expected them to be heading into the season. It didn’t start pretty, but eventually the team pulled through in a game where it really showed a lot of mental toughness for four quarters. It doesn’t get much easier from here, however. The Knights travel to face Fremont Archbishop Bergan, the defending champion of Class C2, in their first district game this Friday.
CLASS D1
Stanton kept moving right along in an 83-16 romp of Lyons-Decatur Northeast. Becker Pohlman ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. He’s run for 539 yards in his past three games.
The Mustangs continue to get a lot of production from much of their roster. At this point in the year, the more depth you can develop, the better. Wisner-Pilger will be a big test this Friday. It has a stable of backs that could really challenge Stanton.
Clarkson/Leigh shut out Genoa Twin River 52-0 on Friday. Kyle Kasik ran for 184 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Drew Beeson and Jackson Koehn each had 13 total tackles for the Patriots.
This team has run for just under 330 yards a game and has not been slowed down much yet this season. Combine that with a defense that now has two shutouts under its belt and you have a formula that’s hard to stop. A crucial pair of road games await the Patriots. First, a trip to Cedar Bluffs.
Neligh-Oakdale was on the long side of a shootout against Plainview, beating the Pirates 90-56 last Friday. Aiden Kuester had 471 total yards, scoring seven touchdowns on the ground and passing for three.
Kuester continues to make his case for being the best player in eight-man football. He’s able to shake off almost anything thrown at him and take over to help the Warriors win week after week. They do have an interesting game coming up this week as they host Summerland.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge kept its undefeated season going with a 22-0 win over Crofton. Sutton Ehlers made 15 total tackles and seven on his own. Aaron Bloom made seven solo tackles and three for loss.
One of the best defenses in the area had perhaps its best game of the year in shutting out a tough Crofton team. It is now allowing just 13.6 points per game and is beginning to emerge as one of the better units in Class D1. It’ll have another big test this week when the Bears host Wakefield.
Homer defeated Tri County Northeast 43-30 on Friday. Avery Overfelt ran for 127 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. On defense, he led the way with 11 total tackles. As a team, the Knights ran for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
The Knights were a playoff team in D2 last year and seem to be building off of that quite well. They run for 239 yards a game thanks to a backfield quartet of Avery Overfelt, McKale Houfek, Austin Baker and Josh Sanford. We’ll see how they hold up against a strong slate of district opponents, starting with a trip to Crofton on Friday.
CLASS D2
Howells-Dodge defeated Brainard East Butler 58-8. The Jaguars ran for 282 yards and seven touchdowns with Lance Brester scoring three of them. Freshman Hunter Luether led the way with 12 total tackles.
The Jaguars’ formula has been straightforward up to this point — dominate on defense and live by the run game on offense. So far nobody’s been able to stop it much, if at all. Now they travel to face a Humphrey St. Francis team that has the athletes and coaching to possibly make it a close ballgame.
Bloomfield kept its undefeated season going with a 76-20 win over Randolph. Braeden Guenther threw for 168 yards and four touchdowns (both season highs) while completing five of six passes. Layne Warrior and Ian Kuchar each had two tackles for loss.
The Bees have been playing to the best of their ability on all cylinders, outscoring opponents 262-64 in their first five games. Now comes a stretch of games where the final three opponents have a combined record of 10-4. First up, a trip to face Creighton.
Elgin Public/Pope John defeated Spencer Boyd County 53-20. Paiton Hoefer completed three of five passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns while running for 111 yards and a touchdown on four carries. It was his second straight game running for 100-plus yards.
The Wolfpack haven’t been as dominant as many might have expected heading into the season, but they’ve gotten the job done every week regardless. This Friday, they have a chance to earn what would very much be a signature win when they travel to take on ...
... Ainsworth, which beat Chambers/Wheeler Central 63-14 last Thursday. Morgan Kinney had 44 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Traegan McNally caught a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown.
It’s already been a great season for the Bulldogs, who, with Thursday’s victory, have secured their first winning season in more than 20 years. It’s almost a poetic setup for Friday’s game against the Wolfpack, one where both teams have a lot to gain.
Wynot topped Creighton 45-16 last week. Dylan Heine went 18 for 28 for 236 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Wieseler caught 10 of those passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
The Blue Devils’ offense is one that will keep much of D2 on its toes throughout the year and Heine’s prowess through the air is a big reason for it. We’ll learn a lot more about this team with three big district games ahead. The first of them will be a trip to face 4-1 Wausa.