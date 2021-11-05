A Pierce woman recently was honored by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Nebraska District for her work with youth at a Norfolk church
Christine Ekberg, who serves as the director of Christian education (DCE) at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk, was named Parish Worker of the Year during the Nebraska district’s two-day conference in Kearney in October. The award is given to a full-time professional church worker committed to Christian education who is employed at a qualifying congregation with in the Nebraska district.
“I’m was shocked,” Ekberg said. “I’m still in shock, and I’m surprised and humbled.”
Ekberg said the award is given through a nomination process, and recipients can include anyone from music ministry, children’s ministry and more from a Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregation in Nebraska. She is uncertain who nominated her for the award but said she was told there were multiple nominations.
A native of the Denver area, Ekberg is in her 13th year at Our Savior in Norfolk. That includes the internship she completed while finishing her education at Concordia University in Seward.
“I knew at a young age — kind of even junior high — that I wanted to go into youth ministry,” she said.
Ekberg said God continued to reaffirm her desire to go into youth ministry as she grew older and finished college.
“Every age needs to know Jesus, but at (junior high/high school) age, there’s a lot of junk going on,” she said. “If we can surround them with God’s work and people that love God and care for them, and they have that safe space to share those things — that’s kind of why I’m drawn to it.”
Over the years, Ekberg has seen the youth ministry program at Our Savior grow. There are currently about 80 students who are part of the confirmation group, which includes seventh, eighth and some ninth graders, and is also lead by Evan Johnson, a fellow director of Christian education at the church.
The high school group regularly sees up to 80 attendees on Wednesday nights and includes students from Norfolk Public and Lutheran High Northeast, as well as several surrounding communities like Battle Creek, Pierce and Madison.
Ekberg said she believes the shutdown that occurred in the early part of the pandemic is partly responsible for the high school group’s rapid increase in numbers because the isolation had such a detrimental effect on young people.
“We live in a world where relationships are huge, and many of those are on social media, but when all of them became social media, I think that was a huge shock to everyone’s system,” Ekberg said. “To me, it showed that God created us to be relational. Though social media is good, that’s not the only way he wants us to be in relationship with each other.”
While Ekberg said she loves working with youths, she spends a majority of her time as a “behind-the-scenes” person, preparing materials for the church’s small army of youth and confirmation mentors and being in contact with parents. Finding the balance between working behind-the-scenes and being hands was necessary because both are important to her, she said.
“There’s a lot of prep I need to get done for my volunteers, so they can point people to Christ and be ready and successful and support the kids,” she said.
Ekberg said it is the church’s goal to see its youths have a relationship with Jesus Christ, to be in a community of believers and to live out their faith in service.
“After four years of high school, we want to make sure we’ve given them to the tools so that when they’re going to college or into the work force, we’ve prepared them for that,” she said.
In the past two years especially, Ekberg said, Our Savior has emphasized the importance of service to the community through various projects, including the upcoming Sending Love in Luggage drive it conducts in partnership for Bright Horizons.
For Ekberg, seeing the church meet its goal in its mission to youths means she focuses on her professional goal of helping the adult leaders.
“My goal right now is how can I continue to help my adult leaders grow so they can continue to mentor the kids,” she said.