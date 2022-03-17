Editor's Note

Michelle Casper makes people happy by creating cakes and cupcakes and other delights that look as good as they taste.

For the past year or so, she’s been the baker at Albion’s Thrifty Way Grocery Store, where she creates cinnamon rolls, donuts, pastries, cakes, cupcakes and other delectable delights, as well as a “grab-and-go” daily lunch special.

She not only serves customers who come to the store, but also provides breakfast pastries for the coffee shop across the street.

She also enjoys making and decorating cakes and cupcakes for celebrations, such as birthdays, anniversaries and others, but is eager to expand her repertoire to include wedding cakes.

“I’ve done a few weddings ... that were smaller affairs,” she said. “I’ve done a few larger birthday cakes, but I hope to do larger events.”

Casper has been decorating cakes for around five years. For the most part, she’s self taught, having learned a lot by watching videos on the internet, she said.

Although she appreciates it when customers have a design in mind, she’s willing to take a concept and get creative.

“That’s the fun part ... when you get to make it pretty for someone’s special event,” she said.

She especially likes baking for children because they get the most excited about their cakes, she said.

Still, she said it’s gratifying to bring joy into anyone’s life, regardless of their age.

In addition to cakes, Casper also makes and decorates cookies for holidays and special events. Not surprisingly, the demand is high at Christmas, but birthday cookies are popular, too, she said.

Albion Thrifty Way is owned by Don and Sharon Casper, who are Michelle’s in-laws. Her husband, Eric, also works at the store.

“It’s a family affair,” she said.

Don Casper, an Albion native, started working at the store when he was 14 years old, he said.

“That was 47 years ago,” he added.

