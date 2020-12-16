Sometimes a kind gesture is all a person needs to feel a little less scared in a time of uncertainty.
Bonnie Kay Schulz knows what it’s like to watch loved ones go through one of the most fearful times of their lives — coping with cancer — and has vowed to help others in similar situations.
The Battle Creek resident has been gifting chemotherapy patients with free “chemo comfort bags” to help them get through treatment for almost six years.
The bags are part of a project named Bernadine’s Blessings. It honors her mother, Bernadine, who died of cancer six years ago.
“A couple of years after I lost her, I really wanted to do something to give back for the oncology room, to those who were still going into chemotherapy,” Kay Schulz said. “I decided that I would make chemo comfort bags because I gave the same type of bag to her and put comfort items in there. Then I donate them to the patients.”
Kay Schulz’s mother went through treatment at Faith Regional Health Services’ Carson Cancer Center in Norfolk. Every week she spent time with her mom during her chemotherapy and used an organizing tote to carry all of the necessities her mom needed, such as medical paperwork and her oxygen tank.
“When I put everything together for her to keep in one place and take back and forth, she was so appreciative because if you knew my mom, everything had its place. She was the master organizer, especially of paperwork,” she said.
Since the project began, Kay Schulz has asked community members every year to help provide chemo comfort bags to local patients at the Carson Cancer Center. They cost $25 for a person to sponsor and, because she is a Thirty-One Gifts consultant, she uses the money to buy the bag and its contents.
A person can sponsor a bag in memory of a loved one, and Kay Schulz will include the name of the honored person in each bag. She also collects content donations, too — anything from fuzzy socks to hard candy, tissues, journals, gum, Chapstick or encouraging notes.
Rebecca Sell’s mother, LeAnne Dohmen, received a chemo comfort bag back in 2016 when she started treatment.
“My mom and Bonnie had known each other for a long time and were friends. I think Bonnie had only been doing it a year or so at the time,” Sell said. “I remember my mom being really excited that her friend had come up with such a wonderful idea. ... I think it gave her some comfort knowing that other people, even potentially strangers, really do care.”
Sell’s mother died in February 2017, and she still has her bag, she said.
Angela Nielsen Roskeland said the chemo comfort bag made a huge difference at the start of treatment for her mother, Barbara Nielsen.
“My mom received one two years ago, actually on her first day of chemo,” Nielsen Roskeland said. “She loved it all so much and found it so comforting. Unfortunately, my mom passed away in September 2019 from ovarian cancer, but I still have her bag. I’ve known Bonnie for a long time. She has the biggest and most giving heart.”
Kay Schulz said in her first year of fundraising, 144 bags were sponsored by community members. She needs to sell about 100-150 bags to have enough for a full year’s worth of patients.
She brings about 25 at a time when they are needed. Sometimes community organizations like a local Girl Scouts troop or a high school club will help her put them together, but she does all the shopping, collecting contents and delivering.
Kay Schulz said she receives sponsors from around the state and also has loyal community members donate every year.
“There are no words to describe it, it's very emotional for me even six years in,” Kay Schulz said. “The feeling it brings is just so much joy — knowing I’m honoring my mom. But it's not about me, it's the support. I am kind of the coordinator who puts it all together, and all of these amazing people help support it.”
* * *
Want to donate?
For those interested in sponsoring a chemo comfort bag to the Carson Cancer Center for $25, they can email Bonnie Kay Schulz at bonniekaye@gmail.com.