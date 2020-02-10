KEARNEY — When two talented teams battle for a championship, it's the little things that often determine who comes out on top.
David City Aquinas came up with key bonus points late in the match that helped it overtake Valentine to win the Class C team title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Championships Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Aquinas' 39-31 win over the Badgers was decided late in the dual with a six-match stretch that saw the Monarchs win five, with four coming by way of pin.
It was a disappointing end to the day for the Badgers, who were hoping to improve on last year's runner-up finish in the state duals.
"The semis were exciting, but the finals didn't end the way we wanted them to," coach Shane Allison said after the loss. "The kids came out and fought hard, and we had some young kids in the lineup that made some young-kid mistakes. When you wrestle in duals like this, you can't give up any pins. (Aquinas) did a nice job of not getting pinned and giving up those bonus points, and that was the difference."
Valentine, which advanced with a 52-27 win over Battle Creek and an exciting 36-35 win over David City in the semifinals, got off to a good start with four straight wins. Chris Williams (126), Tobin Olson (132), Gage Krolikowski (138) and Morgan McGinley (145) claimed wins, with Krolikowski the lone pin, to give the Badgers a 15-6 advantage.
The Monarchs and Badgers traded pins at 152 and 160, and Gunner Battershaw scored a 10-2 major decision over Paul Buresh at 170 pounds to give Valentine a 25-12 lead before the Monarchs started their comeback.
The momentum swung Aquinas' way with three straight pins — all in under a minute — to turn that 13-point deficit into a 30-25 lead. Another pin at heavyweight made it 36-25 and put Valentine in a position where it needed two pins to win the dual.
Valentine fans rose to their feet when 106-pounder Casey Miller turned Grady Romshek for a 70-second pin to cut the lead to 36-31, leaving it to Cayden Lamb to finish the comeback or the Badgers. He had several opportunities to turn Zander Kavan in the second period but couldn't quite get the job done, and Kavan came back with a third-period takedown to post a 2-0 win and end Valentine's hopes.
"We knew we were kind of outmatched in those duals (182-285), but you can't put it on one or two kids because it's a team effort all the way around," Allison said. "There is more we could have done."
Logan View got off to a great start with a 39-33 win over a talented Amherst team but had to settle for fourth place after losing to both David City-area schools, falling to eventual champion Aquinas 42-37 and losing to David City 42-27.
Coach Dan Mowinkel said he knew the Raiders were in for a tough bracket, so he was happy with the fourth-place finish.
"Class C was really deep, and we knew we'd have three tough duals no matter which way we went, so I thought we gave a decent effort today," he said. "There are a couple of matches we lost that I'd like to have back, but David City and Aquinas are both really good teams and we had to wrestle out butts off to beat Amherst. Our goal was to bring home some hardware, and we did that today."
The Raiders opened with a big win over Amherst, breaking a 33-33 tie when Alex Miller pinned Jaxon Taubenheim midway through the 285-pound match to give Logan View the first-round win.
The Raiders dug too deep a hole to come back against Aquinas, as a four-match stretch during the middle dual helped the Monarchs pull away. Logan Booth (195), Andrew Cone (220), Miller and Jacob McGee (106) all won matches to close out the dual, but it wasn't enough to overtake Aquinas.
It was a rough day for Battle Creek, as the Braves fell to Valentine and dropped a 45-33 decision in the consolation semifinals to Conestoga. Carter King (120) and Owen Lade (132) both won two matches to highlight the Braves' effort.