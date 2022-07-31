WISNER - The Valentine Post 90 Senior American Legion Baseball team was bounced from the Class C state tournament Sunday with a 14-5 loss to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebels here at River Park in five innings in a game shortened by the eight run-rule.
SOS scored early and often in the first three frames, sprinting out to a 13-0 lead after the third and were helped along by eight Valentine errors.
"It makes you feel bad to get this far and play awful," Valentine coach Kent Lopez said. "We did not put our best foot forward this entire weekend except for a couple of innings yesterday."
The Rebels scored three runs in the first, a couple in the third and erupted for eight in the third to put the run-rule in play.
"It is too bad for these kids," assistant coach Max Renning said. "Some of these kids have played in three or four Area finals and a handful were on our team that qualified for state in 2019 - we just didn't play well."
Although it wasn't the best performance for the Badgers, they did keep battling.
In fact, some of the regulars and some of the Legion Juniors put up five cosmetic runs in the top of the fifth to almost prolong the game.
Trace Buechle, Ashton Lurz and Ashton Dehart all came off the Post 90 bench to score in the fifth along with regulars, Cam Jordan and Brady Dahlberg.
Another regular, Drew McIntosh stroked a couple of hits in the game and hit a towering home run to right field in the opening round to try to get his team back in the game.
"We did a lot of special things this year, like in the Area and we beat some really good teams," McIntosh said. "Today was not one of those days or times - it's disappointing."
"It just seemed like we weren't ready to go from the start of the game either day."
Lopez simplified what he perceived how to describe his team's weekend.
"You just can't beat yourself," the long-time coach said. "You get against teams like we have here at state and make a mistake they will make you pay - and they will make you pay dearly."
VAL 000 05 - 5 6 8
SOS 328 1X - 14 9 3
WP: Shayden Lundstrom LP: Tagg Buechle.
2B: Mick Hoatson, Colin Wingard, Pierce Branting, Logan Lindsley (SOS). 3B: Branting (SOS). HR: Wingard (SOS).