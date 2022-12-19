There are a lot of things that tip you off that you’re approaching Christmas. It could be Thanksgiving, could be the first snow (although in Nebraska, it’s just as likely that we get a heat wave), maybe it’s the Advent candles at church. For most people, it’s probably as simple as looking at the calendar.
For me, it’s when I look out at my neighbors’ house at night and they have so many lights up that it looks like Jackson Pollock made a new abstract piece using glow-in-the-dark paint. You don’t need strung-up lights, inflatable LED snowmen and a light projector!
The other thing that helps me remember that Christmastime is here is watching my favorite Christmas movies. I have a pretty vanilla list of Christmas movies: “Home Alone,” “Elf,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Muppets Christmas Carol,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “A Christmas Story,” just your average list, not much to brag about. I do have one Christmas movie that I think is worth talking about, but it’s not one that I watch every year, and it’s certainly not one I like or would even recommend. This movie is so bad, it has been deemed the most depressing Christmas movie of all time.
That movie is “One Magic Christmas,” and in today’s article, I’m going to walk you through the nightmare realm that this movie dwells in.
There are several things wrong with “One Magic Christmas.” The first thing is just the premise of the movie in general. The writers were going for “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” approach of a more serious tale with some light at the end. They have the character who has lost the Christmas spirit; in this case that’s Ginny, the main character of the movie. For some reason, a Christmas angel, Gideon, appears and makes it his mission to bring back Ginny’s Christmas cheer. Sounds a lot like a classic Christmas movie.
Where the movie takes a wrong turn is when Gideon tries to bring back Ginny’s Christmas spirit. Apparently, Gideon’s angel training taught him to be a psychopathic lunatic who revels in causing pain and suffering, because Gideon decides the best way to cheer Ginny up is to kill her entire family.
Gideon has a robber kill Ginny’s husband in a robbery, has her kids kidnapped by the same robber who shot her husband, the cops pursue the robber and in the chase the car skids on ice, falling off a bridge into a river. The robber and the kids are presumed dead. To top it all off, Ginny is fired from her job.
In a shocking act of compassion, Gideon rescues the children from the river and brings them home. I would say this proves Gideon has a heart, but it’s proven to simply be a fluke, as when Ginny is reunited with her kids, Gideon makes sure to let her know her husband is dead and can’t be saved.
Of course, Ginny’s husband, Jack, is saved. In an extremely confusing and convoluted plot line about Santa and his workshop, Ginny receives one of her old letters she sent to Santa and somehow reading it gives her the Christmas spirit again, which causes the clock to reset, meaning Jack is back and Ginny still has a job.
Overall, “One Magic Christmas” is a depressing and confusing movie selling a message that’s been sold a million times before. That being said, in recent years it’s begun to rise in popularity as many can relate to the themes of a struggling family viewing Christmas as more stress and bills to pay, rather than a holiday worth celebrating.
Personally, I find the movie hard to enjoy as any humor that could be found in the wacky plot is sucked away by the dark subject matter, but I do think the movie serves as a stark reminder that not everyone has the privilege of being able to take pleasure in Christmas and if that’s the only good thing about the film, well, that’s good enough.