Back to basics for Knights girls golf squad

Norfolk Catholic’s girls golf team is doing some recruiting but, for now at least, Knights coach Emily Duncan is working on fundamentals with a pair of golfers in preparation for the season.
“We graduated two, lost one to a transfer and one decided not to come out,” Duncan said. “We had another girl that recently had a surgery and wasn’t able to participate.”
The two girls on the squad so far are sophomore Kadee Clinch and freshman Lydia Brockhaus, and neither has much experience with the sport.
“They’re pretty new to the game, so we’re just really focusing on skills right now,” Duncan said. “They’re just getting a grasp of everything right now. I told them what matters is day-to-day improvement.”
“We want them to use this year as a learning year since they’re so young, and next year they’ll have one year under their belt,” she said. “So it’s a whole different approach this year with this group. They’re gaining knowledge and learning.”
The small squad does mean that the Knights will be competing as individuals in meets.
“We won’t have a team score,” Duncan said. “They’re catching on, making little improvements already since we started on Monday. It’s been fun to watch them; they’re always ready to go.”
Meanwhile, Duncan and her girls are doing what they can to add to the program.
“The girls are talking to people in school to see if we can get a couple of late adds,” Duncan said. “But I do know that there are some seventh and eighth graders that are very interested in coming (into the program). I feel like our numbers will be back up in the next couple years.”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC GIRLS GOLF ROSTER
Sophomore: Kadee Clinch
Freshman: Lydia Brockhaus