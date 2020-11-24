Back to back deer makes for double the fun

The pandemic shook things up for deer hunters this year. Unit tags sold out quickly and my husband, Led, and I ended up purchasing a last-minute statewide buck tag for him and a river antlerless tag for myself.
We first went to a few different locations to find a nice whitetail buck for him. On opening day
, we woke up at 3 a.m. and headed to Valentine to spend the day. We saw a few doe and a lot of h
unters, but no bucks. Sunday morning we drove to Grove Wildlife Management Area near Royal. Without any luck there, we came home to relax. That evening we chose to stay close to home and set up at my dad’s acreage near Oakdale. That night we did see deer, but they were several property lines away. We watched them until they disappeared and decided to get permission on the adjacent land and come back the following night.
Monday evening was pleasantly warm and we couldn’t wait to get in the field. While walking up the hill to get into position, we spooked a doe out of the bottom. I figured she’d alert every deer within a country mile and we’d be out of luck that night. However, 15 minutes later, I saw movement as a doe was coming up from the fenceline toward a row of hay bales.
It took me a minute to find her in my scope, and I followed her as she walked through. She never stopped as she headed away from us toward the next hill. At best, I could have had a quartering-away shot, but I didn’t feel comfortable taking the risk. Instead I watched her top the far hill and disappear into the setting sun.
Led had previously attached his bipods to my Savage .243, so while we waited, I practiced maneuvering the gun. I slipped my gun muffs over my head, to be ready in case another came along. Led was whispering something to me when I saw movement out of the corner of my eye and shushed him midsentence.
Two doe walked up from where the first had appeared 10 minutes prior. This time it took only a moment to scope them out. Like the first, the two doe never quit walking. Panic set in as I saw two more trotting up from the ravine, followed closely by a buck. His presence explained the quick pace of the doe he was pushing.
Once I saw antlers, I pulled back and let Led line up a shot instead. The buck jumped the fence about 100 yards away and, as it stopped to collect itself, Led fired and the deer dropped. We glanced at the hill and all four doe stopped in their tracks. The first one in my scope was standing broadside to me. I took a breath, aimed for the front shoulder and squeezed the trigger.
Through a jolt of adrenaline and a pounding heart, I frantically whispered, “Did I get it?” He confirmed the hit through his binoculars.
Within seconds of each other, we had two deer on the ground. Even though we had a long night of field dressing ahead of us in the quickly fading light, we were both too excited to care.
Shooting my first deer was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult year. This is the time for thanksgiving, and I’m grateful for the experiences my husband and I have shared this year in the outdoors.