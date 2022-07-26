It was dark when I slipped into my son’s bedroom, flipped off his sound machine and gently woke the boy.
He looked at me with sleep-heavy eyes wondering why I was getting him up at 4 in the morning. After a change of clothes and a bottle, he was strapped into his car seat and ready for adventure. He took a long snooze on the drive to South Dakota and was still a little groggy by the time we arrived.
He was not sure what to think of the big bulky lifejacket, but he was safe and secure as we launched the boat and motored out to find some fish.
Most folks probably think we were a bit crazy for taking a not-quite 7-month-old on a fishing trip two hours from home and, to be honest, they’d probably be right.
Casting a line was not on my agenda with the boy on board, and that was all right by me. I kept him occupied with toys while my husband maneuvered the trolling motor and managed his poles.
Led and his friends had gone to Fort Randall a few times earlier this year and caught their walleye limit each time. That morning, however, was proving to be on the slow side. He had missed a few bites before reeling in a walleye too small to keep.
Babies, tackle and freshly caught fish are not a good combination, so we made sure to be extra cautious. I kept hold of the boy while Led unhooked the fish at the back of the boat and released it. I wasn’t a lot of help to him while he added new bait to his hook and kept fishing, but he was just glad to have us along for the ride.
I spent a good portion of the morning on the blanket-covered floor of the boat, handing my son his bottle or teething keys whenever needed. Occasionally he got fussy, and we had to stand up and look over the edge of the boat at the water.
Eventually, Led got a bigger fish on the line. I grabbed the net and scooped a decent-sized walleye up over the transom and onto the back of the boat. A few more fish were landed over the course of the morning, including a few catfish and a freshwater drum that caught my son’s attention. He stared at the shiny silver fish flopping at the end of the line and then looked up at his dad and smiled. I think it’s safe to say he’ll be reeling them in before too long.
It was a warm day with little breeze and, as it neared late morning, it grew hot. I slathered sunscreen over my son’s arms and legs, adjusted his boat hat to keep the sun out of his face and made a canopy with a spare blanket to help shade him. However, it still didn’t help, and we quickly made the decision to leave the lake with only two in the live well.
It might not have been easy to have him tag along, but the memory of our fishing trip as a family of three will never be forgotten — even if my son is far too young to remember it.