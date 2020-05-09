On Mother’s Day 2030, moms around the world may be telling their 10-year-olds the story of how they were born during a tumultous time in history.
A time when people had to avoid contact with others, especially strangers, wash their hands often, wear masks, and shop once a week. Bars, restaurants and some stores were closed. Graduation ceremonies, concerts and even church services were canceled or offered only on the internet. Children no longer attended school.
It was a time when new babies could be viewed through windows, but only parents and “special” people could see them in person, much less snuggle or kiss them.
A time when some new parents had to be quarantined in their hospital rooms for days before and after their baby’s birth.
All because of a nasty virus and the pandemic it caused.
Shane and Molly White of Pierce were among the lucky — or unlucky — parents who spent four days in a hospital room before and after their daughter’s birth.
Ellie Anita came into the world on April 8, a day after Molly White was admitted to the hospital.
They had been warned by another mother that once Shane was in the hospital, he would not be able to leave out of fear of contamination, White said. So Shane could not run out for pizza or a milk shake or to buy some forgotten item.
“Every nurse or doctor wore a mask and face covering,” White said, referring to the precautions taken to keep everyone safe.
Once Ellie was born, she joined the couple in their room.
Because of complications, White had to stay an extra day or two, which meant Shane had to stay, too, if he wanted to see his wife and daughter, she said.
The family was released on Friday, April 10. Although they are home, they are being careful about who comes to the house.
“Only immediate family can visit,” she said. “Everyone is wearing a mask ... and has to sanitize their hands. We make sure everyone has clean clothes.”
Now that they are home, White said they’ve come to appreciate the one-on-one bonding time with their baby when they were in the hospital.
“Although there were moments we wished family could come,” she said. “And being cooped up was hard.”
As for Mother’s Day, she isn’t anticipating anything special. After all, she said, the dog would just eat any flowers she recieves.
***
Sarah Noel can relate to being cooped up. She and her boyfriend, Jacob Pacas, spent 12 days in the hospital before and after their daughter, Charlotte, was born.
The long stay was due to complications Noel experienced, which caused her to be admitted to the hospital six weeks before the baby was due. Pacas was allowed to be with her, but, because of restrictions put in place due to the the coronavirus pandemic, he couldn’t leave and return. So again, there were no pizza runs or late-night trips to Target.
Baby Charlotte was born on March 20, weeks before her April 28 due date, weighing just 5 pounds and 8 ounces. Mom and dad spent the next 12 days in the hospital so they could be close to their daughter.
But visitors were not allowed.
Consequently, the hospital staff became their surrogate family, Noel said.
“I want you to know how amazing the nurses are on the OB floor at Faith Regional Hospital. They were so amazing on dealing with first time parents during a very emotional time, and they become the family and friends that we couldn’t have visit,” Noel said.
Now, after six weeks later, Charlotte is doing fine.
As for Mother’s Day, Noel doesn’t have big plans, she said. They might just sit on the front porch and wave at the neighbors.
* * *
Kendra Kmiecik normally spends Mother’s Day working at a local restaurant, which is one of the busiest days of the year for such businesses.
This year she and her boyfriend, Kyle Bolte, will be home taking care of newborn Kade and 18-month old Kenna.
The couple thought the birth of their second child would be similar to that of their first. But the coronavirus pandemic got in the way.
Bolte was able to go into the hospital with her on the morning of April 8, when she was scheduled for a Caesarean section, but he was not able to stay in her room while she was prepared for surgery, she said. Instead, he was sequestered in a separate room.
When Kade was born, Kmiecik got a glimpse of him before he was whisked away to be weighed and measured.
“Normally, they do that in the surgery room,” Kmiecik said. “I think they wanted him to have as little contact with others as possible.
After the delivery, Kmiecik and Kade were moved to her room. Bolte stayed until evening then went home to take care of Kenna. Because of restrictions due to the virus, he was not able to return and no visitors were allowed. Any doctors or nurses they encoutered wore face shields.
“It was a little unsettling ... and scary (due to the pandemic)” Kmiecik said. “But the babies are healthy and doing fine.”
* * *
Rayleigh Matteo came into the world on March 9, just as the coronavirus pandemic was unfolding in Nebraska. Consequently, Richelle and Ryan Matteo didn’t initially encounter as many restrictions as other parents.
However, a few days after being born, Rayleigh developed complications and had to be life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha. The Norfolk couple spent the next few weeks traveling between the two towns and dealing with restrictions imposed because of the virus.
“It was extremely hard,” Richelle Matteo said. “There were a lot of ups and downs.”
Although the couple were allowed to go into their baby’s room at Children’s, their movements around the hospital were restricted. Often, they had to follow protocol for both Methodist Hospital and Children’s. If the protocols didn’t match, adjustments had to be made.
To complicate matters, the couple, who have a daughter, Rosabella, 22 months, drove from Norfolk to Omaha every day, Matteo said.
But they managed, and now the baby is home, although, the coronavirus is still disrupting their lives.
“We don’t go out; family and friends don’t visit,” she said. “We haven’t had her baptized.”
Still, Matteo is grateful for social media and the opportunity it provides to stay in touch with others.
“There are so many ways to video chat, which has helped us keep connections,” she said.
As for Mother’s Day, Matteo isn’t hoping for much.
“All I want is a beautiful day outside to be together,” she said.