Avoid using power tools next week

One of the most dangerous weeks of the year is coming upon us. You may want to take a couple days off next week and stay in your bed with your covers over your head as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Sunday at 2 a.m.
There is a good reason to exercise caution in the days following DST as research shows there is an increased number of heart attacks, vehicle accidents and work injuries in the week after DST — in fact, so many fatalities there are some states looking to get rid of DST altogether.
Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states now who opt out of DST and maybe Nebraska should look into ditching the practice of dialing back the clocks an hour every spring.
First of all, people really need that hour of sleep that’s stolen from them as a result of DST. Workers are drowsy and are more likely to make a mistake in their operations. Drivers literally are more apt to fall asleep at the wheel or be less attentive after losing just one hour of sleep.
An hour doesn’t seem like much but it’s enough to cause up to 23% more heart attacks on the days following DST.
So, how to avoid this very dangerous time of the year? Some medical officials say you really need to try to sneak in an extra 15 minutes of sleep a few nights leading to DST, which sounds good except that if you go to bed right now at 10 p.m., you should start going to bed at 9:45 p.m. this week.
You’ll change your clocks Sunday morning, so it will actually be 8:45 pm old time when you go to bed Sunday night. That’s going to leave a lot of people staring up at the ceiling watching the clock Monday evening.
You’re also supposed to eat a good breakfast to make your inner clock think that, yes, it’s time to get up. It’s also recommended that you step outside in the morning for a few minutes to get that natural light flowing past your eyes and into your brain.
The sun will be at a different angle next week, which is maybe some of the cause — besides drowsiness — that causes a hefty uptick in car accidents.
It may be a good idea to put off an important task until later in the week of March 14 as you’re just not going to be all there early in the week. Some work safety websites even advise you put off “hazardous” jobs for a different week altogether.
The good news is it only takes about a week or so for most of us to get our whole sleep cycle in synch, and the bonus is that it’s going to be lighter later in the evening.
So you don’t really need to worry about the most dangerous week of the year — just watch out for those sleepy drivers and avoid coworkers with power tools.