Diego Avila’s goal in the final minutes of the second half ended up being enough to give the Madison Dragons a 2-1 win over the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast Knights on Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field.
“I’m just really proud of the team. They kept their heads there at the end, played smart on defense, really worked together with the passing,” coach Casey Wolta. “They’ve really been working on pushing that and I’m proud of how they came together.”
With three minutes, four seconds left in the first half, Madison’s leading scorer found his way past the defense, put a ball past Nolan Fennessy and into the bottom left hand corner of the net.
“Our speed was coming in handy for us,” Wolta said of the team’s offensive performance. “We were pressuring and not being afraid to go on the ball.”
The Dragons (3-4-1) had a chance to extend their lead with 29:42 left in the second half when Racso Largo lined up for a free kick just outside the penalty box, but his shot went high.
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High (0-8) struggled to take advantage of opportunities over the next several minutes, which included two shots on goal by Braeden Feddern and a corner kick by Keaton Ranslem that got too much air under it.
The teams each had a free kick and were unable to convert. Chris Estrada and Hayden Kelley each had a shot saved.Kelley had a free kick and Iverson Estrada each had shots saved to keep it a 2-1 game.
The Knights’ last best chance came on a free kick by Feddern with 50 seconds left. His boot from around the 40-yard line ricocheted off of Ranslem right in front of the goal and then bounced off the keeper into the field of play. Madison took over shortly thereafter to secure their first road win of the season.
Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High’s offensive struggles followed them into the contest against Madison. Following the contest, the Knights have scored just four goals on the season.
“I think we played well. The first half was definitely better than the second half, at least offensively,” coach Nick Beau said. “We just didn’t get enough shots up. Didn't get enough through-balls.”
In the first half with 30:27 to go, the Knights tried to pass a ball to the middle deep in their own territory, but it was picked off by Jose Velez, who took advantage with a goal. Just 23 seconds later, Feddern got past defenders to put in the equalizer.
This may not be the last time the teams face each other this season. Both the Knights and the Dragons have been assigned to the same subdistrict, which also includes Blair and South Sioux City. Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast will wrap up its regular season on Thursday when they host Schuyler.
“It’s the last home game, so I just want them to go out there and have fun,” he said. “We’ve got some seniors and it’s going to be one of their last games, so I just want them to go out there, and work hard. Hopefully we get the win.”
MAD 2 0 — 2
N/L 1 0 — 1
—Goals: (MAD) Jose Velez, Diego Avila; (N/L) Braeden Feddern.