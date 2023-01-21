I wish that I could say that I was average. Technically, I can and have said that I’m average. Years ago, when I took a trip to New York and planned to meet up with a cousin whom I had never met in person, I described myself so that he could recognize me at the train station: “Average height, average weight, average looks. Sort of like vanilla ice cream.”
He recognized me right away. I still haven’t forgiven him.
Fast-forward many years, and this vanilla ice cream has melted quite a bit. Oh, what I wouldn’t give to still be average.
And I’m not just talking about in the looks department. Average is not, of course, superior in any way, but, well, average is at least “normal.” You have nothing to be ashamed of when you’re average —and you have lots of company.
And, certainly, average is better than the alternative of below average. There is a relief to being at least average.
This week, I had no relief. I was firmly in the below average category.
Technically, it was our TV that was in the below average category, but the fortunes of our possessions necessarily reflect on us, especially when we are the unfortunate schlubs who chose so poorly at the store.
Our TV was just barely past the toddler stage when it died this week at age 3. The average life span of this particular TV is 5 to 7 years. It wasn’t like the TV just barely missed the average range — it was so far off the average range that it’s pretty much the definition of below average.
The TV couldn’t even do us the service of dying spectacularly within a year, when the warranty was still good.
Even if the TV had lasted until its average life span, is that really something to brag about? Five to seven years — I have T-shirts that have lasted at least five times that long.
It seems to me that 100 years after the TV was invented, companies should be able to manufacture a product whose life span is longer than five to seven years — and that actually lasts its full life span. Am I being unreasonable here? (My husband certainly thinks that I can be unreasonable at times, but not this time.)
I can remember the old boxy TV that we had before we bought our first flat-screen TV. It still worked when we got rid of it. I would say that was above average, but, in fact, that was average for those cathode ray tube TVs. Ah, the good old days when average was in the double digits.
I told myself that I wasn’t going to talk about snow this week because, after all, isn’t it enough that we have to endure so much of it without having to read about it, too?
But I have decided to talk about snow anyway — although not the icy cold kind. As much as I am waxing nostalgic about the old TVs, I do remember that when you had a bad connection, you’d get “snow.” Does snow even occur on TVs anymore? When ours died, it first lost the picture and then the sound; and when we tried to turn it on, it just had a kind of pinkish-purple underglow on the screen — a sort of ethereal death, if you will.
Maybe that’s the way that all flat-screen TVs die, but I’d like to think that at least in its mode of death, our TV was above average.
