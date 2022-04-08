Drive through Norfolk and you’ll see an unusual number of bridal stores in the downtown area.
One of those stores, Avenue Bridal, has been a local hub for brides, prom-goers and more. Recently, the store moved locations to be further in downtown Norfolk.
Cassandra Widner opened Avenue Bridal back in 2012 with only two employees. She had been in the bridal business previously as the manager of another bridal store in Norfolk. Eventually, she left to start her family.
Widner was later inspired to open up her own business after her father died from cancer.
“Life is too short,” Widner said.
Besides, Widner said she enjoys being a part of someone’s special day.
“Since being open for nine years, girls have come in for their prom to their wedding day,” Widner said. “Now they come in with their kids and family.”
While the store has been open for almost 10 years now, it hasn’t been without hardship. When COVID-19 hit, the bridal business suffered.
As weddings were being canceled or rescheduled, Widner said she was constantly in the store answering the phone during the first few months. Despite this, the extra time gave the store new opportunities.
“It also gave us time to really reevaluate and think about what we’re going to do,” Widner said. “It allowed us to rebrand a little.”
That extra time also allowed for more thought about moving locations and what that was going to look like, Widner said.
Avenue Bridal stayed true to its name when it moved from 715 Norfolk Ave. to 405 Norfolk Ave. in October last year. The move is only a couple of blocks, but it allows for the store to be closer to the heart of downtown Norfolk.
There are three other bridal stores in Norfolk, all in the downtown area.
“When I was a kid, there were five bridal stores,” Widner said.
According to Widner, Norfolk is a hub for bridal shoppers. For some towns nearby, there aren’t any other bridal stores within an hour or two.
“You can come to town, hit all three stores and get a great variety,” Widner said.
Recently, a new bridal shop opened in Columbus. But Norfolk still stands as a bridal hub, Widner said.
Avenue Bridal’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.