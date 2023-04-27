Augustana University takes two from Wayne State

WAYNE — The Wayne State baseball team played its way into the Northern Sun Conference post-season picture over the weekend with a big series win and made life difficult with a mid-week doubleheader loss to Augustana University here at the Pete Chapman Baseball complex Wednesday afternoon.
Not only did the Wildcats drop two games, the outcomes of both games were decided early and Wayne State managed only five hits the entire afternoon in the 4-0, 14-3 sweep.
"Augustana was really competitive defensively and offensively," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "It really would have been nice to at least get a split here today, but we just didn't get the hits."
In game two of the twin bill, the Wildcats did finally get on the scoreboard, but unfortunately the Vikings were already up 13-0 before Wayne State crossed the plate.
Augustana scored in the first six innings of the contest and plated seven runs in the opening frame, chasing starting pitcher, Dylan Rodgers, off the mound after only two outs.
The Vikings had six hits in the first, including a two-run triple by Josh Koskie.
In the Wildcat half of the fifth, Tommy Roland got on board on a dropped ball by the left fielder and ended up on second base.
He advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground ball out to shortstop.
Nate Cunningham came in pinch hit and opened the sixth with a four-pitch walk and advanced to second on an unassisted ground out to first base.
Blake Stanley got on base on an error by the Augie shortstop, advancing Cunningham to third.
A single to right field by Quinn McCafferty chased Cunningham home and left Stanley on third base with one out.
Kyler Essink came to the plate and got on on a fielder's choice which sent McAfferty to the dugout after being thrown out at second on the force play, scoring Stanley.
Neither team scored from there as the 14-3 final was set and ended by the 10-run rule in the seventh of the scheduled nine-inning contest.
In the opening game, the Wildcats got pretty solid pitching the entire game, but managed just four hits over seven innings and left 10 runners on base.
"We just couldn't get the hits when we needed them," Koch said. "Their pitcher had a good game, but we just weren't aggressive enough at the plate."
Caleb Kranz improved to 5-1 on the season for the Vikings, scattering three hits over his five innings of work.
Former Wayne High School standout, Jacob Kneifl, started on the hill and pitched five solid innings, allowing only five hits but took his first loss of the season to drop to 2-1.
Wayne State dropped to 20-21 on the season after the two losses, but are still a game above .500 and tied for the eighth in the NSIC with Concordia-St. Paul. The top eight teams advance to the conference tournament.
"It's getting pretty simple," Koch said. "We have eight games left and whichever team wins more games will get into the tournament. We can be that team if we just take care of our business."
The Wildcats travel to the University of Sioux Falls over the weekend for a doubleheader on Saturday and a nine-inning contest Sunday before returning home for a Tuesday twin bill against the University of Minnesota-Mankato on Tuesday, May 2.
Game 2
AU (34-16,23-7) - 721 121 0 - 14 15 2
WSC (20-21,14-13) 000 012 0 - 3 1 0
WP: J. D. Hennen(1-0) LP: Brody Sintek (1-6).
2B: Nick Kemper, Parker Mooney (AU). 3B: Trevor Winterstein (2), Joshua Koskie (AU). HR: Drey Dirksen, Tata Meiners, Nick Banowetz.
Game 1
AU 011 011 0 - 4 7 1
WSC 000 000 0 - 0 4 2
WP: Caleb Kranz (5-1) LP: Jacob Kneifl (2-1).
2B: Colin Lynam (WSC). HR: Dirksen (AU).