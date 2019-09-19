Commercial
Love Signs, Madison County Veterans Services, 1305 S. 13th St., installation of one building sign; I&P Construction, Dirk Petersen, 226 W. Norfolk Ave., Suite 11, construct for a restaurant/bar remodel; Clausen Brothers Construction, Timber Norfolk Properties, 701 S. 25th St., Suite 900, construction to hang new sign; Dennis Mitchell, 1112 Riverside Blvd., construction to hang new sign; Love Signs, Gokie Oil Company/Fast Mart, 315 Omaha Ave., installation of three building signs; MR Signs, Dennis Mitchell, 1112 Riverside Blvd., install one new building sign.
Residential
Lydell and Lorrie Woodbury, Lydell and Lorrie Woodbury, 1007 W. Prospect Ave., construct to replace concrete steps; Nicolas Romero, Lydell and Lorrie Woodbury, 122 E. Phillip Ave., construct to add patio roof; Toby Konopasek, Toby Konopasek, 810 Volkman Drive, construct to finish room in basement; Terry Hall, Terry Hall, 2500 W. Eisenhower Ave., construct storage building; Oscar Guzman, Oscar Guzman, 1106 S. Fifth St., construct privacy fence; R&S Service and Repair, Kevin Johnson, 1901 College View Drive, construction to replace deck; Lange House Building and Bin Mover, Bowdie Otte, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., move single-family dwelling; Cody and Cari Mittelstaedt, Cody and Cari Mittelstaedt; 1900 N. 25th St., construction to remodel single-family dwelling; Larry and Michelle Carley, Larry and Michelle Carley, 811 N. Boxelder Circle, install two egress windows; K Porter Construction, Paul Sandall, 1413 N. 13th St., demolition of single-family dwelling; TB & Company, Sara Pichler, 2214 Sunset Ave., replace deck; Adam and Sylvia Eppolito, Adam and Sylvia Eppolito, 1311 Hayes Ave., construction to add addition to single family dwelling; Karla Frey, Karla Frey, 1000 Andy’s Lake Road, construct a residential swimming pool; Wuebben Construction, Jay and Donna Baumann, 3712 Lakeview Drive, construct detached garage; Archers Home Improvement, Rich Sunderman, 1001 Eastridge, construction to finish basement; Nicole Denker, Nicole Denker, 1103 Angus Drive, construct privacy fence; Erin Knight, Erin Knight, 1407 Elm Ave., construct privacy fence; Robert Dover, Robert Dover, 3211 Dover Drive, construct shed; Angela Premer, Angela Premer, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 9, locate mobile home; Keith Habrock, Keith Habrock, 407 S. Eighth St., replace existing steps with new; Janet Denker, Janet Denker, 123 W. Monroe Ave., demolition of single-family dwelling; Cook Builders, Tom Cook, 1407 Square Turn Blvd., construct storage building; Knudson Builders, LaVon Blunck, 2307 Clark St., construct new deck to replace existing; RAADD Inc., Innate Development, 1011 Sunrise Drive, new duplex; RAADD Inc., Innate Development, 1013 Sunrise Drive, new duplex; RAADD Inc., Innate Development, 500 David Circle, new single-family dwelling with garage; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 2102 Windsor Way, new single-family dwelling; Whitecliff Development, Whitecliff Development, 2005 Windsor Way, new single-family dwelling; Walters Homes, Walters Homes, 1111 Westbrook Drive, new single-family dwelling; Brett Simonsen, Brett Simonsen, 2210 Elmers Lane, construction to build new utility shed; QBS Inc., Donald Brenden, 605 W. Pasewalk Ave., construct new addition to dwelling and add garage; Norfolk Housing Agency, Norfolk Housing Agency, 701 N. Oak, construct to finish basement; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 29, locate mobile home; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 39, locate mobile home; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 51, locate mobile home; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot A4, locate mobile home; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 24, locate mobile home; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot A5, locate mobile home; Country Village MHP, Country Village MHP, 2304 N. Eastwood, Lot 12, locate mobile home; Clayton McDonald Construction, Steven Sixta, 107 Agnes Ave., construct to build a covered deck; Aaron Rinkel, Aaron Rinkel, 607 W. Bluff Ave., construct for basement finish; John Goeller, John Goeller, 1113 Pierce St., replace existing concrete steps with new; Sandy Wolfe, Sandy Wolfe, 2306 Random Road, construction to build a greenhouse; Adam Brewer, Adam Brewer, 1609 Westwick Drive, construction for new privacy fence; Eagle Home Inspections and Repair, Jennifer Olson, 503 N. Boxelder, construction for remodel of main floor; Eagle Home Inspections and Repair, 1219 Nebraska Ave., construction for remodel of basement; Thayer Boschen, Thayer Boschen, 705 S. Second St., construction for new privacy fence; Delia Ybarra, Delia Ybarra, 912 S. 13th St., construction to hang new drywall; Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Barb and Kerry Werner, 3108 Green Meadow Ave., new single-family dwelling; Norfolk Construction, Stanley Norton, 203 N. Pine, demolish single-family dwelling; Norfolk Construction, Cherry Lovett, 825 S. Eighth St., demolish single-family dwelling; K Porter Construction, Norfolk School district, 508 S. Sixth St., demolish single-family dwelling; Kevin’s Construction, Mohammed Zahra, 2300 Hardison Drive, construct for ramp to deck; Kevin’s Construction, Rachel Casselman, 1007 N. Seventh St., construct to stud out basement room; Creative Structures, Sandy Wolfe, 2306 Random Road, construct a residential swimming pool; Kevin’s Construction, Tim Kohl, 106 Driftwood, construct for frame wall, drywall, drop ceiling.