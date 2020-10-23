August 2020 building permits

The following are building permits for both commercial and residential in the month of July 2020.
August building permits
Residential
3111 Green Meadow Ave., Kerry and Lane Werner Construction, Gayle and Deanne Theisen, new single-family home; 1307 Miles Drive, Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Gary and Kristi Jagels, new single-family home; 301 N. Ninth St., Yarithza Ureta-Camacho, construction of detached garage on existing slab; 1218 W. Nebraska Ave., Yusnier Martin Moreira, replacing existing deck; 1201 Grant Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Roxanne Titman, construction for basement reinforcement; 1802 Wyndham Road, Quality Storage Building LLC, Shantell Skalberg, placement of prebuilt garden shed; 400 S. Sixth St., Alejandro Medino, covered porch; 103 Channel Road, Ericka Martinez, construction of a pergola; 2309 Hardison Drive, Preister Construction, Dennis Dolliver, new deck; 2207 Clearfield Drive, Kelberlau Construction, Marsha Eckert, addition rear of house; 3506 Portia Place, Pete Becker, add-on to the existing attached garage; 2832 N. 25th St., Bill Ross Construction Inc, Arnold and Julie Robinson, construction of horse barn arena; 1307 Lodgeview Drive, Sudbeck Construction, Mike and Kinzie Paulsen, repair to drywall after basement reinforcement; 309 E. Monroe Ave., K Porter Construction, Ron Stock, demolition of a single-family home; 822 N. Boxelder St., Knudson Builders Inc., Dennis Kallhoff, construction to replace deck; 2514 W. Madison Ave., Thrasher Basement Systems, Mitchel Anderton, install five PowerBraces for wall support; 111 N. Eighth St., Norfolk Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., construction of new single-family dwelling; 1705 Bel Air Road, Thrasher Basement Systems, Aaron and Selicia Albracht, basement wall reinforcement; 107 Kings Way, Wolfe Custom Homes, Ryan Anderson, new pool house; 1008 Blaine St., Johnson Concrete dba Foundation Works, Brian Tharp, install an egress window; 310 E. Maple Ave., David Larson, new garage; 1902 Tomlo Ave., Mark and Jody Young, outdoor storage building; 2803 Park Way, Curtis Brugman, new single-family dwelling; 1716 Lennon Ave., Walters Homes Inc., new single-family dwelling; 1131 McIntosh Road, Meadow Ridge Estates, utility shed; 1600 Bel Air Road, NoSwett Fencing, Taylor Baumert, privacy fence; 911 Ferguson Drive, A. Matteo Contracting, Adam Matteo, construction for new single-family dwelling; 605 N. Oak St., Megan and Dustin Pendergast, remodel basement area; 103 Rose Lane, Amanda Petersen, install a privacy fence; 1106 S. Fifth St., Oscar Guzman, install privacy fence and an egress window; 312 Indiana Ave., Ryan Dusel, fence install; 1902 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construction for new single-family home; 2101 Windsor Way, Whitecliff Development Inc., construction for new single-family home; 501 Valley Road, Gerald Wicks, new deck.
Commercial
2606 S. 13th St., Building A, Shamrock Signs and Electric, Donald Wayne LLC, construction to install a sign; 2300 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs Inc., MP Global, new free-standing sign installation; 1900 Vicki Lane, dwb Inc., Behavioral Health, interior remodel; 1001 Eisenhower Ave., Doug Stevens — Stevens Industries, Lesser Global Equipment Compa, addition to office and shop; 1203 S. 13th St., Arrowhead Construction, demolition of commercial building; 2015 Krenzien Drive, Ken Funk Construction, Brian Gibbs, construction of new commercial strip mall; 3610 W. Norfolk Ave., Love Signs Inc., Authier Miller Pape, sign installation — change of copy; 1802 W. Omaha Ave., Fourteen Foods, sign installation on premise; 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Verizon Wireless LLC, Verizon Wireless c/o Buell Consu, rooftop antennae install for cellular; 1102 Riverside Blvd., Doug Stevens — Stevens Industries, RE Properties LLC, addition to existing building; 412 S. Seventh St., R & M Meats Rod Matson, adding storage building; 1800 W. Pasewalk Ave., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Zechman Properties LLC, remodel of business space inside The Meadows; 2618 Old Hadar Road, M Johnson Electric LLC, Big J's Rental LLC, 17 new storage units; 100 N. 13th St., Clausen Brothers Construction Inc., Allo — Nelnet Company ATTN: Ja, remodel of commercial space.