Auburn ousts Pierce in Class C1 quarterfinal

LINCOLN — Pierce struggled mightily in the first half, and by the time the Bluejays got going offensively, two-time defending champion Auburn only stretched its lead even further.
The Bulldogs held the Bluejays to just six points in the entire first half, including a scoring drought of more than eight minutes, as Auburn won its 60th straight game at the expense of Pierce 51-28 in the Class C1 quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"They obviously, certainly outplayed us in the first half," Pierce coach Mike Emory said. "Then, it was going to be obviously difficult playing them."
It was a rematch from the finals of the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout at Wayne State College during the holiday break. That time, Pierce led for 17 seconds of the second quarter before Auburn eventually pulled away 52-41.
This time around, Auburn's defense never let Pierce get going. The Bluejays were held to 39.3% (11 of 28) from the field, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range and just 2 of 12 total field goals in the first half.
"Our defensive game plan was really solid," Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. "To hold them to six points at half, that's unbelievable. Kudos to (assistant coaches) Jackson Weeks and Bryce Roth. They do our defense, and they did a fantastic job."
In contrast, Auburn hit 57.1% (20 of 35) from the field, including 5 of 13 of its 3-point tries.
Not only were the shooting numbers difficult to overcome, the Bulldogs also enjoyed a big advantage on the boards with 25 rebounds to just six total for the Bluejays.
"We didn't give them very many second shots, and that was key," Jim Weeks said.
Auburn's senior tandem of guard Cameron Binder and forward Daniel Frary was tough for Pierce to stop. Frary had a double-double with game-highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while the eldest of three Binders in the starting lineup had 14 points, including 3 of 5 from deep.
In the first half, Binder hit a trio of 3-pointers, starting with a dagger just before the end of the first quarter for an 11-2 lead and ending with another dagger with 2:05 left in the first half for a 21-6 lead.
"Sometimes in big games, Cam will do things that doesn't normally do in a regular-season game that will surprise you," Jim Weeks said. "He's a pretty good player, and a lot of times, he defers."
In the second half, any time Pierce tried to respond, Auburn was there to give itself even more distance.
David Dale hit a short midrange jumper, then Chaden Roth's steal and assist to Logan Moeller put Pierce in double digits just more than 18 minutes into the game. Moeller then made a nifty pass inside to Watts, whose quick shot made it 25-12 to force Auburn's first timeout of the game with 3:36 to go in third quarter.
That would be the closest Pierce would get in the second half, and it was thanks to players other than Binder.
"In the third quarter, we did play a little bit better," Emory said. "We went to a little bit of a junk defense just to try to slow Binder down. Obviously we did a decent job on him, we held him to two (points) in the second half. But once they figured it out, it was just a layup fest for them."
Auburn scored a 9-2 run to end the quarter, with all nine points from senior Cade Patzel — capped by a turnaround 15-foot putback just before the buzzer — to push the lead to 20. After that, Frary scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, capped by a dunk off a Cam Binder pass, to make the lead 49-22 with 3:40 to go. Both teams began substituting out starters after that.
"I told the kids they have nothing to hang their heads about," Emory said. "They battled for 26 games. It was kind of a weird year. It was one of those years where we don't start practice on time, and then you're dealing with a pandemic that doesn't happen very often.
"I'm just awful proud of how they came through it, obviously with some big wins in conference and then a big win at Wahoo (in the district final). I just obviously wish we'd played a little better here today."
Pierce 2 4 8 14 — 28
Auburn 11 10 13 17 — 51
PIERCE (21-5): Logan Moeller 3-7 1-2 7; David Dale 1-2 0-0 2; Ben Brahmer 2-7 1-2 5; Dawson Watts 3-6 1-2 2; Chaden Roth 1-2 0-0 2; Abram Scholting 0-3 0-0 0; Shawn Rinkel 1-1 1-2 3. Totals: 11-28 4-8 28.
AUBURN (24-0): Cameron Binder 4-8 3-4 14; Maverick Binder 1-4 0-0 3; Ryan Binder 2-4 0-0 5; Cade Patzel 3-6 3-4 9; Daniel Frary 9-12 0-0 18; Skyler Roybal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 20-35 6-8 51.