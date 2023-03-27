HARTINGTON — Legal counsel working the case of a Laurel woman charged with murder will have 3 weeks to submit written arguments following an abatement plea made by defense attorneys last month.
Nate Stratton, one of the two Norfolk attorneys representing 43-year-old Carrie Jones of Laurel, filed a plea in abatement on Feb. 23. Jones is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to murder.
Stratton wrote in his abatement plea that, during a preliminary hearing in Cedar County Court on Feb. 15, prosecutors failed to establish probable cause that Jones committed each of the crimes she’s charged with.
The state, Stratton argued, failed to present any complete evidence that the crimes Jones is accused of committing were in fact committed. Prosecutors also failed to present complete sworn testimony on all elements of the crimes charged, he said.
Stratton concluded his plea in abatement by asking District Judge Bryan Meismer to dismiss Jones’ charges. Stratton at the time also requested a hearing to present the necessary information to support the plea in abatement.
During a hearing in Cedar County District Court on Monday, Stratton and Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien agreed to have written arguments pertaining to Stratton's filing submitted to Meismer by Monday, April 17.
Meismer will then take Jones’ case under advisement and review counsel’s briefs. If the judge denies Jones’ plea in abatement, her case will proceed to arraignment, which could occur during her next scheduled hearing on Monday, May 22.
Jones has been held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail since she was arrested on Dec. 16.
On Aug. 4, Jones’ husband, Jason Jones, is alleged to have broken into a home occupied by Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55, at 503 Elm St. in Laurel, along with the home of Michele Ebeling, 53, at 209 Elm St., fatally shooting the four victims and setting fire to their houses.
Prosecutors are not trying to prove that Carrie Jones was the principal offender, but instead that she was an aider and abettor. Nebraska law allows prosecutors to charge aiders and abettors with first-degree murder as if they were the principal offender.
The state alleges that Carrie Jones pushed her husband to “do something” about Gene Twiford, who purportedly would drive by the Jones couple’s house and make comments that were sexual in nature over a three-year period.
According to Nebraska State Patrol investigators, Carrie Jones didn’t tell her husband to kill Gene Twiford, but she said if he didn’t, then she would. When Jason Jones allegedly targeted Gene Twiford, he did not know that the 86-year-old had a wife and daughter who lived with him.
Further, testimony during Carrie Jones' preliminary hearing revealed that the Joneses did not have a specific conflict with Ebeling and her fiance, Brian Welch. Carrie Jones told authorities that their neighbors gave them “weird vibes.”
Jason Jones, 43, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. Prosecutors have filed a notice of aggravating circumstances against him and are seeking the death penalty.
Jason Jones’ attorney, Todd Lancaster, has filed a motion to quash the state’s notice of aggravators, arguing that the death penalty is unconstitutional. Meismer also has taken Jason Jones’ case under advisement.
Jason Jones is being held at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln without bail while he receives medical treatment for severe burns he suffered on the morning of the killings. His next appearance in court has not been scheduled.