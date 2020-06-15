The attorney for Dale Matteson is requesting that the Madison County Attorney’s Office be recused from the case after phone calls between Matteson and his attorney ended up in the county attorney’s possession.
Seth Morris, Matteson’s attorney, said that for months phone calls between him and Matteson were recorded illegally, according to court documents.
Morris said the recording of these calls violates attorney-client privilege. He said a special prosecutor should be appointed, since he and Matteson discussed trial strategy during the calls.
Matteson was in jail at the time the calls were recorded. Jails can, and do, record calls from inmates, and these can be used by prosecutors in court. However, jails also are required by law to provide inmates with a way to call their attorneys without being recorded. These calls between attorneys and their clients are supposed to be confidential.
At the Madison County Jail, attorneys’ phone numbers are added to a do-not-record list. That way, when inmates call their attorney, the calls are confidential, according to court documents. When a non-confidential call is made from the jail, both the caller and the recipient are supposed to hear an automated message telling them the call is being recorded.
Morris’ number was not on this list, though. Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith discovered this in late December while listening to a recording. He informed Morris of this and contacted the jail to make sure it would not happen again.
Capt. Terry Kotrous, jail administrator, spoke to Morris afterward. Kotrous said he asked Morris if he wanted to get his number added to the jail’s list of attorneys. Morris told him that wasn’t necessary, Kotrous said.
Morris said he believed that Kotrous was referring to calls he made to the jail, not calls from the jail to his number. Morris said he thought that his number had already been added to the list and that calls from the jail to his number were not being recorded any longer.
The issue appeared to be resolved until late March 2020 when more recordings between Matteson and Morris turned up.
When Smith found out about the additional recordings, he contacted the jail again to make sure Morris’ number was added to the do-not-record. This time, Kotrous searched the log of calls to find Morris’ number and added it to the do-not-record list.
Morris filed a motion to recuse the county attorney’s office and appoint a special prosecutor, since it had access to the calls between Morris and Matteson.
Smith said the calls are not confidential in this case, as both Morris and Matteson would have heard the message that they were being recorded, which would have waived their right to attorney-client privilege. Additionally, Smith said he did not hear them discussing anything about the trial.
However, Smith said he is treating the calls as if they were confidential. Smith said he did not listen to any of them once he realized they were between Matteson and Morris, and he would not do so in the future or use them in a trial.
Morris said he never heard the message that the calls were being recorded.
Kotrous said he is sure Morris would have heard the message.
The recorded calls are still in the possession of the county attorney’s office, but Smith ordered his staff not to listen to them, he said.
Morris said there is still the possibility that the recordings have been or could be listened to by Smith or someone in his office.
A further hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
Matteson is being charged with attempted incest and child abuse resulting in death.