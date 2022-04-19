The Norfolk High girls tennis team walloped Sioux City Heelan in a tennis dual Tuesday afternoon.
The Panthers swept the six varsity singles matches and won two of the three doubles matches en route to the team's win which, according to coach Kelly Krueger, was at least partially due to his players approach to playing under less than ideal conditions.
“The girls continued their positive attitudes and didn’t let the wind disrupt them–and never complained about it,” Krueger said. “I think they are figuring out that when it’s windy in Nebraska, both sides have to deal with it, and you can only control your attitude and your effort–they gave me both today.”
The top four singles players–(No. 1) Kyla Robinson, (No. 2) Carlie Streich, (No. 3) Jayda Christensen, and (No. 4) Sailor Cipra–all breezed through their singles matches, losing just two games among them.
Chloe Signor (9-7) and Rylee Frohberg (8-6) also won in their No. 5 and 6 singles match-ups.
“All of the girls came ready to play today, and it showed,” Krueger said. “Today, I would say we played to our capability in almost all of the matches.
Norfolk’s doubles teams also won in convincing fashion as Christensen and Robinson teamed up in No. 1-doubles for an 8-0 win, while Frohberg and Malori Schrader held off their opponents in an 8-5 victory at No. 2, and the No. 3 partnership of Streich and Cipra also won 8-0.
Krueger was especially pleased that his players started strong in their matches and used the momentum to their advantage against Heelan.
“The last two tournaments we started sluggishly and just couldn’t get in any kind of groove,” Krueger said. “Heelan isn’t the best team we’ve played, but they were much improved from last year.”
One of the players that Krueger considers representative of the attitude and work ethic that he appreciates from his athletes is Carlie Streich–a junior who is making up for a lack of experience following a cancelled season and another season of junior varsity play to now play varsity singles.
“Carlie is learning on the fly, although she played a lot of single matches on the junior varsity last year, as she steps up to a whole new level of play,” Krueger said. “She’s become more confident as the season has progressed, not letting things that may go wrong bother her–which is something I talk about with all of the girls.”
With only one senior on his squad, Krueger related the story of one of his players being told by an opponent that she had been playing tennis for 10 years, realizing–as Krueger described–that most of his Panthers have been playing “for 10 weeks.”
“We have to realize that there may be girls that we can’t beat, but we have to go into the match with the mind-set that playing those girls will make you better,” Krueger said. “That experience will help you learn to do things like hit different speeds, which we have difficulty simulating in practice.”
Streich agreed with Krueger’s assessment that some players prefer singles play instead of doubles.
“This is my first year of varsity, so it’s new to me, but I like singles better,” Streich said. “I like that I’m by myself and it’s less pressure–I don’t have to worry about disappointing (my partner), it’s just me and my game.”
Streich defeated Heelan’s Anna McCarthy 8-0 in their No. 2 singles competition on Monday, but Streich has also played against No. 1 singles competition.
“This match went well–I felt like I played pretty well,” Streich said. “I was serving really good today.”
Streich said her opponent “could hit it good, and she could place it,” so Streich described her strategy as an attempt to “get it over and in, and mix a few short (shots) in to mess her up and take advantage.”
Streich, who was unaware of her specific season record in singles, said she prefers to just focus on a game-by-game approach to avoid “letting losses get to me.”
“Being new to varsity play, I know there are going to be matches I can’t win,” Streich said. “This is a year of my game growing–I’ve definitely gotten more consistent, and I want to keep growing that toward next year.”
Streich described the Panthers as “a young team who is focusing in practice on technique and getting better, along with learning that not every game is ours–to just play the best you can, that you can only do so much.”
“Every practice is fun,” Streich said. “But everybody is working hard.”
She said her primary goal for the season is to improve in preparation for her second year of varsity next season.
“My goal is to get better, get stronger, and more consistent,” she said. “I want to win all the games I can in order to prepare me for next year.”
Varsity Singles: #1. Kyla Robinson (N) def. Olivia Venue (SCH) 8-1; #2. Carlie Streich (N) def. Anna McCarthy (SCH) 8-0; #3. Jayda Christensen (N) def. Lilly Friis (SCH) 8-1; #4. Sailor Cipra (N) def. Lauren Volz (SCH) 8-0; #5. Chloe Signor (N) def. Ellan Halbur 9-7; #6. Rylee Frohberg (N) def. Julie Verzal (SCH) 8-6.
Varsity Doubles: #1. Christensen, Robinson (N) def. Venue, McCarthy (SCH) 8-0; #2. Frohberg, Malori Schrader (N) def. Friis, Volz (SCH) 8-5; #3. Streich, Cipra (N) def. Halbur, Anna Erickson (SCH)) 8-0.