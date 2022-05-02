Attending small-town high school has advantages

A recent article published by the Omaha World-Herald titled “Blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time: OPS students, staff confirm rising misbehavior” illustrates a school culture filled with misconduct. However, the conduct expressed in this article is far from the school culture I have grown up in. The events described in this article are unfathomable to me.
Being raised in a small town has brought many advantages, one of which is a phenomenal school system. I could confidently say that every teacher in my school (at the very least) knows my name, life aspirations and hobbies.
In addition to this, I feel as if I know all of my teachers personally. These relationships have fostered learning for all those who attend my school. Having conducive student-teacher relationships from a young age has strengthened all aspects of our educational system. The benefits of learning in this environment are apparent in my school’s history of exceptional extracurricular activities. Ranging from football to FBLA, my school has cultivated all types of success for its students.
On top of this, closeness with my peers has allowed us to hold each other accountable. As a result, we also push one another to strive for excellence. I am lucky to attend my small-town high school.