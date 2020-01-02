ATKINSON — The Atkinson entrepreneur Curie Mincer has found that hard work and research usually make up for unexpected events that come up.
Take her latest venture to start a coffee shop with her daughter at her floral business that she had purchased more than three years ago.
Mincer was at a convention and learned that other florists had opened coffee shops. The businesses seem to complement each other.
“I wasn’t a coffee drinker whatsoever,” she said. “Now, I’ve eased into it.”
She has a daughter, Julianna, who had learned to be a barista, so the idea was they could get into it together. Her nickname as a girl was JuJu, so the business was named after her. They opened their doors in July.
Julianna, a West Holt graduate, has since decided that the venture isn’t for her. Now Mincer’s youngest daughter, Adrianna, has been helping out at the coffee shop, including after school.
The coffee shop has been a good idea, capitalizing on the growth in coffee popularity, especially among specialty coffee lovers. A lot of regulars come in, sitting at a table and visiting or using the free Wi-Fi.
Mincer also learned quickly how important it is to have consistent tasting coffee.
“A lot of people are self-proclaimed coffee snobs. They know what good coffee is and what bad coffee is. And our reputation is really, really good.”
Mincer said her husband, David, a police officer at Atkinson for the past 17 years, also helps out when needed.
That’s what it is like operating a family business. Atkinson Floral was originally located in a 48-year-old building that had flooded. There were enough problems with the building that Mincer decided it was better to start new.
She kept the business at the same location at 708 E. State St. in Atkinson. The family’s house is nearby.
Mincer’s father helped to plan the building and design it.
“You always go to your dad for advice,” she said. “He died before we built this, but he would be ecstatic with how we built it.”
Curie moved to Atkinson from Grand Island, where she had been managing a title company.
“When I first got here, I would work in Grand Island three days a week and here the other two days,” Mincer said, “to try to develop the title insurance business in this area.”
It proved to be too difficult, so Mincer decided to work in Atkinson and O’Neill, including working at banks and the lumberyard and also managing an office.
Mincer said she always has been a bit of an entrepreneur.
Her coffee shop also offers a drive-through — the only one in Atkinson with the exception of a pharmacy.
“There was a little bit of a learning curve with the drive-through because people had to realize it was actually a drive-through because I don’t have good signage up.”
The drive-through opened in August when school started. It has proven to be popular with both residents and people driving through town.
Beans are roasted locally in O’Neill. Every cup has the same amount of each ingredient so the taste is consistent, she said.
She also did research on the best syrups to use and purchased an espresso machine. The business also uses reverse osmosis for the water in both the ice and the coffee.
“I’m not afraid to try something,” she said. “I can usually find it on YouTube, or I can just figure it out.”
Because Mincer and her daughter are diabetics, they decided to offer sugar-free flavors at no additional charge. Customers also may purchase cookies, muffins and scones.
When she isn’t busy with coffee, Mincer operates the floral shop in the other portions of the building.
She has classes on floral design and painting. In February, she will have a sewing and quilting class.
“I want to have our community realize that they are more creative than they think they are,” she said. “I never thought I was creative or talented at all, and now here I am doing it for a job after all.”
Her business also includes items for sale from six other entrepreneurs from Nebraska.