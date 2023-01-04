Pender entered the season with high expectations because of a strong nucleus returning from a 20-7 team that played in a district final.
Those expectations weren’t diminished any after a 10-1 December.
“December went really well,” coach Jason Dolliver said. “We had a hunch that we were going to be a tough team to beat, but you never really know for sure until you go out and play your opponents. The girls have stepped up and played really well early in the season. They’re doing some good things.
“We’ve got kids back from that team that went 20-7 last year and missed the state tournament by one game. They’re definitely hungry, and that provides them with a lot of background. They know exactly what they want to accomplish this year.”
Dolliver said the team’s athleticism stood out during its hot start to the season.
“Probably our biggest strength is we have athletes on the court,” he said. “What I mean by that is if you look at our starting five, four of the five were the 4x100 relay team that placed seventh at the (Class D) state track meet last May and the fifth starter actually threw the discus at the state track meet.
“We have athletic kids who happen to be pretty good at basketball and have put in a lot of time over the years to develop really good skills.”
Pender is having its success despite still being a relatively young team. Sophomore Maya Dolliver leads the scoring with 14.1 points per game followed by junior Avery Wegner (10.7). The next four are a mix of seniors (Lillie Timm at 8.3 and Kirsten Frey at 5.1) and freshmen (Madalyn Dolliver at 6.3 and Hadley Walsh at 4.6).
“Those four (non-seniors) in particular are experienced beyond their years because of what they do in the offseason,” Jason Dolliver said. “All four of those girls play high-level ball in the spring and summertime. When they get into a season like this, it’s new and it’s different and they have to learn the ropes of playing a high school varsity game, but they already have quality experiences to draw from that allow them to be successful right now.”
The Pendragons’ lone loss came on Dec. 15 to three-time defending Class C1 state champion North Bend Central 44-36. But the coach said that was a beneficial experience.
“We learned a few things. One of the things about that game, one of our better players, Avery Wegner, injured herself the day before in practice,” Jason Dolliver said. “She played, but she was probably 50% at best and didn’t get the time on the court that we wanted her to. That’s not to take anything away from North Bend because they are a fantastic team, but that’s the reality of the situation.
“What we learned from that is there is a level of tenacity required if you want to beat a three-time defending state champion in North Bend. The girls on that team are proven winners, and they do whatever it takes to win the ballgame. Understanding that level of tenacity helps us a lot if we want to reach the level that we want to get to.”
Pender will take part in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase on Saturday at Kearney High School. The event was started by Broken Bow coach Kelly Cooksley as a counterpart to the annual Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island, which features many of the top boys basketball squads in the state.
The Pendragons take on Milford at 6:50 p.m. in the seventh of eight games on the day.
“We’re really looking forward to that,” Jason Dolliver said. “I think it brings a few things to the table. I think it brings a big venue, so whenever you can put your kids in that scenario, it prepares them for what matters the most at the end of the season with those district games and obviously state tournament games.
“It also gets us an opponent that we aren’t familiar with who is a quality opponent. That’s going to further prepare us.”
The Pendragons are focused on ultimately reaching the state tournament, something that eluded them by one game last year.
“It’s something we feel we are capable of and have set our sights on,” Jason Dolliver said. “If we’re able to make that happen, we want to put our best foot forward and do our best once we get there. I feel like we’re pretty capable of being competitive with anybody.
“The other thing through the course of the season is we want to have an experience we can look back on with fondness and great memories for the rest of our lives. We want to grow and become better people. Our girls know they only have so many chances to be a high school athlete, and they’re trying to take full advantage of it.”
CLASS C
How loaded is Class C2 girls basketball in Northeast Nebraska this season?
In the Nebraska School Activities Association’s power points standings, the top four teams — Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pender, Crofton and Oakland-Craig — are all from the area. So are No. 6 (Clarkson/Leigh), No. 8 (Ponca) and No. 9 (Elkhorn Valley).
That gives Northeast Nebraska seven of the top nine teams.
But it is a Class C1 squad that remains atop the area Class C ratings — which, along with Class D, didn’t seen a single team exit from the preseason rankings.
Three-time defending state champion North Bend Central stumbled against Bishop Neumann in its season opener, but the Tigers quickly returned to form to win seven in a row. That included victories against Malcolm, Pender, Guardian Angels Central Catholic and Milford. Those teams are a combined 35-1 against other opponents.
The area’s lone team to make it to January unbeaten moves up one spot from the preseason to No. 2. Ponca is 8-0 and earned coach Bob Hayes’ 500th career win on Dec. 16. The toughest tests of the season are yet to come for the Indians, who had Tuesday’s showdown at Crofton postponed.
Pender shoots up three spots to No. 3. The Pendragons own quality wins over Oakland-Craig, Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pierce, the latter two come coming en route to a Northeast Nebraska Shootout championship.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic slides up one spot to No. 4. The Bluejays suffered their first loss of the season 39-28 to North Bend Central in that team’s holiday tournament. But GACC also handed Crofton its lone loss 45-31 on Dec. 10.
Oakland-Craig drops three spots to No. 5 in a display of how competitive Northeast Nebraska girls basketball is this winter. The Knights suffered a pair of seven-point losses to one-loss teams (Pender and Malcolm), which was enough to get passed up by a trio of teams — for now.
Crofton edges up a position to No. 6. The Warriors have won five in a row since their defeat to Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Clarkson/Leigh falls three places to No. 7. The Patriots have won seven consecutive games since a 1-2 start, which included an overtime loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and a 13-point setback to Oakland-Craig. Thursday’s home game against North Bend Central should help indicate exactly where Clarkson/Leigh stands.
Elkhorn Valley remains No. 8 with a 6-1 record. The Falcons lost to Class D No. 5 Elgin Public/Pope John 50-40 on Dec. 13 but are coming off a championship in the Battle Creek holiday tournament with wins over the host team and Class D No. 6 Norfolk Catholic.
Pierce (7-2) looms as the top contender knocking on the door of the ratings.
CLASS D
Just like Class C, Class D retains the same eight teams as in the preseason rankings but in a shuffled order.
And that begins at the top, where preseason No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis now stands. The Flyers lost to Class C1 Columbus Scotus and C2 Crofton by 10 or fewer points and won by eight over preseason No. 1 Wynot. Weather has postponed challenges against C2 Summerland and D1 Norfolk Catholic.
Hartington Cedar Catholic remains No. 2 with an 8-2 start. The Trojans’ losses came to Class C No. 3 Pender and No. 6 Crofton.
Wynot slips two spots to No. 3. In addition to Humphrey St. Francis, the Blue Devils also were defeated by Class C2 Homer 38-37. A big home game against Class C No. 3 Pender on Monday was postponed, but a trip to Class C No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic still looms for Friday.
Elgin Public/Pope John rises two positions to No. 4. The Wolfpack fell to No. 8 Plainview 45-40 on Dec. 9 but owns wins over Niobrara/Verdigre and Class C No. 8 Elkhorn Valley — which is the Falcons’ only loss.
No. 5 O’Neill St. Mary’s dropped from No. 3. The Cardinals lost by single digits to Class C2 Summerland and Class C1 Grand Island Central Catholic and own a three-point win over Niobrara/Verdigre. A big game takes place on Thursday at Elgin Public/Pope John before both teams participate in Saturday’s Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney.
No. 6 Norfolk Catholic also drops one after getting out to a .500 start. But seven of the eight games have been against Class C teams with the lone exception a 39-30 loss to Cedar Catholic. The Knights also came within three points of Elkhorn Valley.
The final two teams remain steady. No. 7 Niobrara/Verdigre has won six in a row — including giving Class C2 Summerland its only loss — since suffering back-to-back defeats to Elgin Public/Pope John and St. Mary’s.
No. 8 Plainview is 6-4, but three of the four losses are to teams in bigger classes. The one exception was a 51-40 defeat to Cedar Catholic.
Howells-Dodge (6-4), with its losses to teams in higher classes with combined records of 34-6, emerged as the top contender. Back-to-back games with Humphrey St. Francis and Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday and Saturday will show a lot about the Jaguars.