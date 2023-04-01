Athleticism and competitiveness may key Knights’ success

Bill Lafleur, who begins his second season as the Norfolk Catholic boys golf coach, said his squad of 11 candidates “has a nice mix of younger guys and some guys who are joining us that were out for different things before, but now, as seniors, want to play some golf.”
“It’ll be interesting. We’ve got some guys coming back that will probably lead our team — Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten — who are returning letter winners,” Lafleur said. “They’ve played varsity golf, although they weren’t state qualifiers, but I’m looking for them to show guys what it takes.
“But from the practices we’ve had, it looks like we’re going to get some production from some of those guys who are first-year players even though they’re older. They’ve played other sports, they’re athletes, they have good eye-hand coordination. They’ve golfed in the summer with family and friends, but now they’re going to compete. They have ability.”
Lafleur said he’s eager to get to see how these new players adjust to the difference between “playing in the summer with my buddies” and how that transitions into playing competitive golf “when every shot, every putt means something.”
“I’m excited because these guys are competitors. They’re athletic guys who’ve played other sports for Norfolk Catholic and know what it’s about to go compete,” Lafleur said. “They know how to play golf, but I’m going to try to teach them some of the finer points of course management, maybe to help them with some of the nuances.”
Lafleur said goals for the Knights are “hard to say, right now, but can be developed as the season progresses.”
“We have returning guys, Ashten (Cunningham) and Gavin (Yosten),” Lafleur said. “But we’ve got a couple young guys — three or four freshmen — like Gage Yosten, Easton Arens (and) Jake Gollobit who are obviously guys who are interested in golf. Then, with the guys in the middle, I think we could be a team that is in the mix.”
The Knights understand that the team will emphasize getting ready for the district tournament, which will be at Fair Play Golf Course.
“The biggest thing for us is to try to capitalize on the athleticism each player has, not making the game more technical than it needs to be,” Lafleur said. “The short game and putting are always important, but one of the biggest keys to success for high school players is how well they get off the tee. If I can hit the ball with power and consistency, but I can keep it in an area that’s open for the next shot, that’s going to be pretty productive for our guys.
“We have some guys who are strong, physically able to move the ball down the course. So then, can we keep it in play, meaning our next shot is reasonable and open looking at the green.”
Lafleur suspects that as the team moves through the season, there will be areas of emphasis that his players identify and focus on but, for now, the value of each and every stroke is the emphasis necessary to take advantage of his players’ ability.
“A stroke is a stroke, whether it’s a tee shot or a putt on 18, they’re all worth one,” Lafleur said. “You’ve got to manage that and manage expectations about a particular shot being more important than another because a shot is a shot. Just stay in the moment, hit that shot as well as you can, then hit the next shot with the same concentration and commitment as you go throughout the round.”
If the Knights can do that, Lafleur said he thinks Norfolk Catholic will have enough talent to be a competitive team.
“If we get done with this year and don’t have any state qualifiers —either individual or team — I’ll feel that we underperformed,” Lafleur said. “I think we’ve got players on our team that if they can harness their ability and play at the level they’re capable of, I think they would be good enough to make it to state.”
Norfolk Catholic boys golf roster
Seniors: Caden Arens, Ashten Cunningham, Triston Hoesing, Karter Kerkman and Gavin Yosten.
Sophomores: Hudson Fischer and Sam Johnson.
Freshmen: Easton Arens, Jake Gollobit, Callen Marshall and Gage Yosten.