A plethora of area girls athletes exited Omaha with medals from the state track and field meet last week.
Hard work, dedication and talent paid off with smiles and trips to the medal stand.
And while there were plenty of impressive performances during the 17 events held for each of the four classes, some of the more special moments took place after the actual competition.
Those moments show why some of the area’s best athletes should also be recognized as special people, too.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens was as impressive as ever while winning two more state medal golds. The sophomore now has swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in both years of her high school career.
And she’s done it in fairly dominating fashion, with those four victories coming by a combined 86.81 seconds.
But keep an eye on Arens after she crosses the finish line — usually well before the next runner.
Following Saturday’s 1,600, she helped Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas to the sports medicine tent. Arens and Vargas have become friends after competing in cross country and track, and Arens provided Vargas a shoulder to lean on after battling through the race with an injury.
Arens was then near the water tent and celebrated with friends and family. When one competitor hunched over a table at the tent too exhausted to pour herself a cup of water from the cooler, Arens got one for her, set it down next to her and offered a gentle pat to her back.
After her wins, Arens talked more about enjoying the experience with the friends that she has made through running rather than her own individual success.
That’s part of the special things about track and field. While athletes love to compete and do their best, there’s also a mutual appreciation of what their fellow competitors go through. Bonds can build over competing against the same faces meet after meet or even if they only see each other once a year in May in Omaha.
Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha left a two-time Class D high jump champion.
After she went to share the traditional over-the-fence hugs with family members after her latest win on Saturday, Sucha quietly went back to gather her things and offered a handshake and a genuine “thank you” to each of the volunteers who ran the event.
That’s a championship moment in more ways than one.
One of the area’s best feel good moments this year was Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar zooming up from seventh place to finish second in school-record time in the Class B 1,600.
Sindelar missed the state meet last year due to a torn ACL. She has had ups and downs throughout this season due to her knee and has a minor surgery coming up.
But her honesty and willingness to bare her emotions about what she has endured should make her a role model for any athlete who faces adversity. It could do the same for any adult going through life, for that matter.
“I’ve spent many nights awake crying in my room, as embarrassing as that is,” she said. “But God gave me a gift. Unfortunately, he made it a little tougher for me to use, but in the end I think I just try to be that inspiration for others. Maybe I’m going through this so they don’t have to.”
At times, Sindelar said she felt like she took two steps forward and 10 steps back. But setting that school record by 0.11 seconds in her final high school race was certainly much, much more than two steps forward.
Alexandra Eisenhauer also talked about what was an emotional state meet for her. The Bloomfield senior swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, which would have been impressive enough on its own.
But there was more.
“I came into this weekend running for multiple people,” she said. “I wear a cross on my neck, and I always said I race for God, for Grandpa and for Wayne. My grandpa passed away two and a half years ago and my dad’s cousin, Wayne, just passed away unexpectedly this last week.
“So, winning today really means a lot to me and being able to do it for them.”
Eisenhauer stands out with her speed and her use of a three-point stance in the starting blocks. She also should stand out for her thoughtfulness and focus during an emotional time.
Those are just a few of the stories that abound at Burke Stadium. There were many more winners there than there were medals awarded.
FINAL CHARTS
A handful of athletes sit atop of multiple events in the final edition of the area track and field charts.
Hartington Cedar Catholic junior Laney Kathol leads the way. She posted the area’s top times this season in the 400 and 800 and was also a member of the Trojans’ chart-topping and Class C state championship 4x400 relay.
Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr posted the top marks in the long and triple jumps while O’Neill’s Zelie Sorensen is at the top of the 100 and 200.
To no surprise, Arens finished as the area leader in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Pierce’s Elly and Jozy Piper sit 1-2 in the discus and shot, with Jozy the top discus thrower and Elly best in the shot.
Norfolk Catholic’s Class C state champion 4x100 relay team of Allison Brungardt, Kenzie Janssen, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes was the fastest in the area, setting a PR at state of 50.48. Hartington Cedar Catholic was second in 50.64 to make that the only instance this year that any area 4x1 team broke 51 seconds.