Athletes who earn the opportunity to participate in the annual Norfolk Track and Field Classic no doubt arrive at the Norfolk High track with various perspectives on the event.
Whatever their expectations may be, once those athletes arrive at the facility and the meet begins, one constant comes naturally--competition.
Founder of the event, Norfolk High girls track and field coach Gary Schuurmans, anticipated as much as he described the boys entries.
“Overall, (the talent level) is as good as normal; we’ve got some great kids and should have some great races,” Schuurmans said. “I think we’ve got a little bit more balance than some years, but with this nice day I’m expecting we’re going to have some great things happen.”
A reference to balance suggested close finishes, both on the track and in the field, and the large crowd on hand was treated to plenty of those.
There were also “great things” such as the achievements of Hartington Cedar Catholic Carson Noecker--named the boys’ division’s Most Outstanding Performer of the meet.
“He runs constantly; he leaves practice, then goes home and runs more,” Trojans coach Chad Cattau said. “He’s just a very good kid; his dad told me that when he runs at home he takes a trash bag along, runs sections, and picks up trash while he’s running. You don’t find too many kids like that.”
“He’s very deserving; on the year he’s won 23 gold medals and one silver through six meets on the year,” he said. “He lost once in the 800, so he’s definitely been deserving of everything he’s gotten up to this point. He was actually in the 800 today, but we took him out of it and he was kind of upset about that.”
The sophomore opened the meet by helping his teammates--Dagen Joachimsen, Carson Arens, and Calvin Christensen--win the 4x800 relay (8:40.97), added a victory in the 1600 (4:39.71), then finished his day with a new meet record time of 9:35.39 in the 3200--breaking the previous record set in 2006 by Norfolk High’s Sufian Kimo.
“He’s often running alone out front in the 3200--which is his best race--but he sets time goals that he tries to achieve, so even though he’s running alone a lot he still has obvious goals,” Cattau said. “He doesn’t really like the attention that he gets; he doesn’t like to talk about himself.”
Noecker admitted that although his approach to the meet was serious competition--which he had adopted after watching two older brothers compete--he had discovered there was an element of enjoyment to be found while competing in The Classic.
“I’ve never competed in it before, but it’s kind of fun to see all the best in northeast Nebraska competing all together,” Noecker said. “It’s a high-energy environment more than just a regular meet.”
“The keys to my success are to run hard and pray harder,” he said. “Finding faith in God and trusting in that; we’ve all been given gifts and talents, and we’ve all just got to use them, so I’m just trying to use mine to the best of my ability.”
Another athlete who earned a place atop the award podium more than once individually was Pierce’s Logan Moeller who won both the long (21-09.25) and the triple jump (44-04.25).
“My distances have been pretty consistent, around 22 feet in the long jump and 43 for the triple jump; but the fun here is to compete with everybody who’s the best in the area,” Moeller said. “Next up is the Mid-State Conference meet; my goal is to win first there and then, later on, make it to state.”
Although some, like Moeller, may not have quite reached their typical levels of performance, others established new personal bests.
Ainsworth senior Carter Nelson surpassed his previous best high jump of 6-4 by four inches in what became a one-on-one battle with Battle Creek’s Landon Olson.
“It’s been difficult because I haven’t gotten good marks down, but today it was on and I felt really good,” Nelson said. “It was great because there were people around, and it’s fun to jump with everyone else. They’re such good sports here that it’s fun to jump with other people like that no matter who wins--like Landon. He’s a great jumper,”
Nelson won by successfully clearing 6-8 before missing three times at what would have been a meet record height of 6-09.25.
“I was thankful for the opportunity (at the record), to be honest, because I just haven’t been jumping too hot this year,” Nelson said. “When I got up there it was kind of a surprise to me, so I’ll have more confidence now and also know what I can work on.”
Nelson added a win in the pole vault, clearing 12-09.00 to join those athletes picking up multiple first-place finishes, such as Norfolk Catholic senior sprinter, Jackson Clausen, who swept the 100 and 200 events.
Wakefield runners won both the 4x100 (Samuel Nuno, Blake Brown, Logan Bokemper, Justin Erb) and 4x400 (Erb, Bokemper, Gabriel Lamprecht, Brown) relays.
Meanwhile, athletes like the Knights’ sophomore shot putter Kade Pieper surpassed his previous best, with a first-place toss of 55-00.50--nearly two feet better than his personal record, and just two examples of the reasons Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said he enjoys watching his athletes compete in the meet.
“It’s a great atmosphere for our kids to be a part of, competing against the best in the area, ” Kassmeier said. “Our kids want to be in ‘The Classic,’ to have the opportunity to come here and have fun competing, and our kids did a great job. We’ve had a number of personal bests again today, like Kade going over 55 in the shot is awesome.”
Twenty-three Norfolk High boys had earned the opportunity to compete in the meet, with Cole Uzzell and Tyler Sellin picking up firsts in the 800 and 110 hurdles, respectively.
Sellin said his hurdle race presented a new experience that will help him in the future.
“During the start the kid next to me got out ahead of me, and normally no one gets out as fast as me,” Sellin said. “It really helped me push, because I had to really work for it the last four hurdles.”
Panthers coach Aaron Bradley said the meet confirms that track and field is an even playing field for all of the area competitors.
“This meet is an example that if you’re a good track athlete, then you’re a good track athlete--regardless of the size of your school,” Bradley said.