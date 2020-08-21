At the bottom of the heap

My sister called to gloat a couple of days ago: She will soon be — in fact, might already be as we “speak” — the No. 1 favorite daughter.
She and I are the only two children of our mother, and for a long time we have had a silly, good-natured competition to see who can be tops in our mom’s favor at any given moment.
The pendulum swings back and forth, but not evenly. If my sister counts as “forth” and I count as “back,” then the pendulum has way more forward momentum than otherwise.
Don’t misunderstand me. Mom doesn’t love one of us more than the other. But when one of us does something special for her, she is especially appreciative and effusive in saying how wonderful that daughter is.
My sister is genuinely kinder and more thoughtful than I am, so she does a lot of nice things for our mother. It’s not that I’m not kind or not thoughtful —it’s just that, in comparison, my sister bests me in those areas.
Furthermore, proximity is on her side: She lives in the same state — Maryland — as our mother, so she has opportunities that I don’t have to be the good daughter.
When the pandemic first took hold in Maryland, our mother, who lives in a retirement community, was subject to numerous restrictions to keep the residents safe — in particular, no one was allowed to visit, and the residents could leave the grounds only if they then self-quarantined in their cottages for two weeks.
Although meals are served at the retirement community, Mom is not too fond of the food there and wanted groceries. My sister was more than happy to help, although she lives about an hour away from Mom. A number of times, she went shopping for our mom and then left the groceries at the guardhouse gate.
One of the items that appeared on each of Mom’s lists was precooked spaghetti in a bag. Did you even know that such a thing existed?
Apparently it does, and apparently it was quite popular in the beginning of the pandemic because my sister went to a number of Giant Food Stores (the grocery store that sells the product) for weeks on end and couldn’t find it.
I suggested that maybe the item wasn’t sold anymore because, after all, who needs precooked spaghetti? It’s not like it’s difficult to cook dry pasta.
My sister swore that it still existed because there was an empty spot on the shelves for it.
Her belief panned out a few days ago right before she called me. She was in the grocery store and happened to spot — I say “happened to spot” because by this time she had stopped actively looking — seven packages of precooked spaghetti in a bag. Seven!
She bought them all — and promptly called me.
“I’m at the Giant,” she said. “Guess what I found for mom?”
It took me a beat to figure it out, but then I realized. “Ooh, I know! Spaghetti in a bag!”
“Very good,” she said. Then she added, “You know, I’m going to be the No. 1 favorite daughter.”
I would have been more upset at my clear ranking-to-be at the bottom of the heap, but amazement that the product actually existed trumped any dismay that I might have felt.
Now that I’ve had a few days to digest the info, though, I’m trying to figure out a way to claw my way back up through the pile. Fortunately, it’s a pile only two high, so it’s not too far to the top.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.