Several smiling faces were stuck behind their windowpanes on Monday as a Norfolk native brought his own entertainment to The Meadows.
Dave Merkel, the star of the one-man-band The Dave Merkel Show, brought his guitar and a set of speakers on a wagon to the assisted living facility and sang to residents outside their windows.
The performance was sponsored by Norfolk’s McMill CPAs & Advisors to cheer up residents while they’re isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They need to keep guests away and limit the risk by not having anyone come in, but it's actually having a negative effect because of the isolation and loneliness,” said Nancy Brozek of McMill CPAs & Advisors, who came up with the idea. “I was thinking about my own parents, at 93 and 87. I thought, ‘What can we do outside the building to give them something they can look forward to?’ ”
Residents at The Meadows are restricted to their rooms to reduce the risk of infection, said Jan Nixon, executive director. While there haven’t been any cases at the facility, residents have to eat in their rooms and group activities are canceled. Visitors have been restricted since the beginning of March.
The Meadows staff have had to be creative with keeping residents’ spirits up, Nixon said. They’re offering in-room crafts, scavenger hunts and hallway bingo, among other activities in isolation.
But nothing beats a visitor — especially if that person is performing live outside your window.
“The residents loved it; they were so happy,” Nixon said. “Not feeling socially isolated is key. This definitely boosted them up. They’re all trying to adapt, but when the elderly are socially isolated, that can be very hard.”
As Merkel toured around the facility, windows opened and residents clapped, waved and cheered while he performed several hits from the 1950s and ’60s.
Merkel, who has been performing since he was 21, said that when Brozek called with the idea, there wasn’t a doubt that he would come to do the job. He usually plays about two to three shows per weekend, but all of his upcoming events have been postponed.
“This is all just for these guys today,” Merkel said. “Nancy was so thoughtful to get this going at The Meadows and after talking to the residents, these rooms get pretty small these days. This means so much that someone like Nancy came up with this idea.”
McMill CPAs & Advisors is planning on sponsoring more of Merkel’s shows for other local retirement and assisted living facilities, Brozek said.
Nixon said residents want him to come back soon to play again.
“They said once we open up again, we have to bring him back,” Nixon said. “It’s been challenging to find activities for them so they don’t feel socially isolated. So it’s fabulous that he came to play for them.”