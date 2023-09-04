Assistants make Wildcats move forward

WAYNE — Coming off a trip to the NCAA Division II volleyball regional tournament and hosting as the No. 1 seed, Wayne State coach Scott Kneifl gives a huge amount of credit to his assistant coaches for the reason the Wildcats keep moving forward and getting better and better.
Kim DePew and Katie Hughes-Morris help out Kneifl.
"Kim and Katie have kept this program as successful as it has been," Kneifl said. "We are all very competitive, and they know things I don't know.
"I've never played volleyball in my life. Kim and Katie have, and they understand what these girls are going through. They get it and know how to get across to these girls."
DePew does not agree with her head coach.
"Scott gets it," DePew said. "There are players that call him and need help changing a tire, or their car won't start. He's there for all of them for whatever they need. He's the glue."
DePew has been around the program for the past 16 years, and Hughes-Morris has been on the staff for seven years after spending four years playing for Kneifl and leading the Wildcats to the Final Four in 2015.
"This is like a family thing," Hughes-Morris said. "I just love being here, and I love moving our teams forward toward the ultimate goal."
"This is just like a family," DePew said. "We don't always agree on everything, but we certainly work it all out."
Kneifl said: “We're very fortunate to have them here. They certainly have had opportunities to move up to Division I and chances to become head coaches. I'm very happy they have stayed."
DePew said Wayne has been a perfect fit.
"Wayne is a great place to live, Wayne State is a great place to coach and the community gets behind everything that goes on around here," DePew said. "Our family is settled in here and we love it."
Hughes-Morris found her husband in Wayne, meeting Wildcat baseball player Scott Morris when the two were freshmen before ending up married and living in Wayne.
"We are both very happy to be in Wayne." Hughes-Morris said. "I've grown so much and learned so much since the beginning. I couldn't ask for a better place to be, around so many great people and continuing to grow."
The ultimate goal is not a conference title, which would be an undertaking in itself. It's not a regional appearance. It's the whole enchilada.
"We are all focused on winning a national title," DePew said. "I believe we'll get there."
Kneifl understood early in his 22-year career that he would need help to get where he wanted to go with the Wildcats.
"I have surrounded myself with great people," he said. "We are all the same — very competitive and just want to win, win it all."
Although short of a coaches' ping-pong tournament, Kneifl said even the end of practice can get competitive.
"We start putting balls away and serving back and forth," Kneifl said. "I know we're all keeping score about who is serving an ace and who is laying a patsy out there."
Kneifl knows his assistants are part of the backbone of his program.
"The consistency they bring in is not measurable," Kneifl said. "They are the best. We don't agree on everything, but we're all comfortable enough to give our opinion. But we all agree where we want to be."
"Oh, yes, a national championship is our goal every year," DePew said. "I truly believe we'll be there and do it — maybe this year."
A national title is a difficult goal, but don't count out this group of Wildcats.
Despite falling a touch short last season, dropping a regional match at home, the Wildcats are loaded for another run to the Final Four and beyond.
Every starter is back excluding libero Jessie Brandl, and Kneifl and company have added quality talent to fill in the blanks, if there were any.
Even the Northern State Intercollegiate Conference coaches think the Wildcats are formidable.
The NSIC coaches picked the Wildcats to finish second in the conference, which isn't a slap in the face for a team hosting the Midwest Regional last season with basically everyone back.
"This is the best Division II league in the country, hands down," Kneifl said. "We will do what we do and, at the end of the season, we'll see where we're at.
“I guarantee you if we are at the top of the conference, we'll be in the mix nationally. Then you win a game, get a little lucky and things will work out for us."
Taya Beller, Kelsie Cada and Maggie Brahmer return after outstanding seasons last fall that saw all three named to all-conference teams and receiving national recognition.
Rachel Walker returns to start the offense, and the defense will be set with Brahmer and Beller up front.
"We definitely have the right girls back," Kneifl said. "We're working on getting better and better each day. I like this team."
Beller is the returning NSIC player of the year, Brahmer was a first-team All-American, Cada was first-team All-NSIC as was Walker.
Other key returners include outside hitter/defensive specialist Jordan McCormick, defensive specialist Havyn Heinz, service specialist Brooke Peitz and outside hitter Taylor Buntjer.
Every player listed could come back in 2024 except Walker and Cada, who are seniors.
Two transfers, both defensive specialists/liberos, joined Kneifl and company as well as six very talented freshmen. Four of the freshmen played in the area last season and most of the players won state titles or were state runners-up last season.
Grace Baumert (Howells-Dodge), Gracen Evans (Ponca), Laney Kathol (Hartington Cedar Catholic) and Channatee Robles (Norfolk Catholic) will join fellow recruits Kaelyn Anderson (Elkhorn) and Ella Meyer (Missouri Valley, Iowa) on this season's roster.
The Wildcats will open the season with an exhibition match with the University of Nebraska-Kearney outdoors at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, Aug. 30 as part of the Volleyball Day in Nebraska celebration before flying to California for a tournament.
The first home date is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at Rice Auditorium.