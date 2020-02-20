OMAHA — Early on, it was almost like clockwork.
Area kid heads out to the mat for a first-round Class D state tournament match. Area kid exits the mat with a quarterfinal berth.
Nine of the first 12 matches resulted in victories for Northeast Nebraska wrestlers — all three at 120 pounds, three of four at 106 and three of five at 113. After round one, 31 of the 51 area wrestlers could be called quarterfinalists at minimum. Out of those 31, 15 earned berths into the semifinals.
The biggest beneficiaries were the usual suspects. Defending Class D champion Plainview went 9-2 in opening-round action and sent six to the semifinals, including two wrestlers, Ashton Dane and Eli Lanham, at 106 pounds.
“I think our competition is good throughout the year. It prepares us,” Boyer said. “Our kids are relaxed to come here and just wrestle and score points. That's just what we try to focus on, one match at a time. I think they did that. They attacked people, and we got a lot of pins out of it.”
The Pirates ended the opening day with 60 team points, 17 ahead of runner-up Mullen. Neligh-Oakdale, with two semifinalists, was third with 35 points, and Howells-Dodge, led by two semifinalists, was seven points back for fourth. Winside joined that trio in the top 10 with 21.5 points.
A year ago, Plainview was the surprise Class D champion. This year, the Pirates are the clear favorites after having won the state duals title two weeks ago in addition to last season's trophy. But Boyer said his team hasn't been fazed by the target.
“We don't take it as pressure,” Boyer said. “I talked to our team before we came down. I felt no pressure to win the state championship as a team, and I don't think any of those guys did, either.”
The most exciting match for the Pirates came when Alizae Mejia needed an ultimate tie-breaker to remain undefeated. The junior improved to 29-0 on the season when he held off Gunner Reimers of Palmer in the triple-overtime bout.
“I will tell you, down there at 170 pounds in that triple-overtime thing, there was a little pressure there,” Boyer said. “We were able to hang on and win that match. But other than that, I don't think the kids really felt pressure.”
Another close win for the Pirates came from senior Nate Christensen. In a battle of the top two ranked wrestlers by the NSWCA at 138 pounds, the defending state champion Christensen avenged his only loss of the season with a 4-0 decision over Enrique Martinez of Central Valley.
“He's had some experience. He was confident,” Boyer said. “He went out there, took a great shot, finished it solid and stayed in good position the rest of the match and just controlled it. He really wasn't close to being scored on.”
How much did Lanham (45-1) and Dane (38-4), ranked first and third, respectively, dominate their first two opponents? Combined, the duo wrestled just 5 minutes,56 seconds — less than a full match between the two of them — as they pinned their way to the semifinals.
Three of the four 106-pound semifinalists are from Northeast Nebraska, and none of the three has wrestled a full match. Second-ranked Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley will face Dane on Friday night after Bennett pinned his first two opponents, including downing Tristin Grooms of Mullen in 5:51 in the quarterfinals.
Other Pirates in Friday night's action with quarterfinal wins are Scout Ashburn at 113 and Collin Gale at 220. Ashburn ran his record to 44-5 this year with a 16-0 tech fall in 2:51 over Logan Peterson of South Loup in the quarterfinals. Gale improved to 42-2 on the season after a pin in 3:29 of Trenton Baier of Weeping Water in the quarterfinals.
BONUS POINTS were a big reason Neligh-Oakdale found itself in third place after the opening day.
The Warriors went 6-1 in the first round with all six victories coming via fall.
“We had six falls, so we scored a lot of points there. We dropped a few in this (second round), but I'm very, very pleased with how we competed,” coach Gary Davis said.
The combination of youth and experience led to a pair of semifinalists.
“Our older kids help them, and it makes a world of difference. We've got some kids who have been up there, and they've talked to them about what they've needed to be,” Davis said. “The other thing, two of my coaches, Scott Kuester and Brett Arehart, have walked in the parade. They've been there. Those guys, and Trent Hofer, have done an outstanding job. They deserve a ton of credit.”
Aiden Kuester at 152 pounds improved to 41-7 on the season after an opening-round third-period pin of Freeman’s Brody Dickinson, and then he hung on for a 3-1 decision over Christian Leonard of Bayard.
Senior Kaleb Pofahl needed just 30 seconds for a first-period pin in the first round at 195 pounds, and then he claimed a 16-7 major-decision over James Hargett of Southern Valley to reach Friday night's action.
One of Howells-Dodge's two semifinalists came at the hands of Neligh-Oakdale, as the Jaguars' Carter Throener pinned the Warriors' Colton Klabenes in 3:17 in the 220-pound quarterfinals.
Also reaching Friday night for the Jaguars was Kyle Pickhinke. The 285-pounder earned a second-period pin of Pender's Eric Hathaway, and then Pickhinke earned an 8-5 decision over Minatare's Ceasar Garduno.
Sophomores Gabe Escalante of Winside (138), Levi Lewis of North Central (145) and senior Issiah Borgmann of Stanton (170) are the other area semifinalists.