Arts Center open for business again

June will be a busy month for the Norfolk Arts Center. Last week they held the first “First Friday” event since closure due to the COVID-19 virus. While some changes are being made due to public health concerns, the NAC plans on pursuing its mission to bring the arts and the community together with renewed passion.
This week, the NAC kicks off its new hours and a new exhibit. The NAC will be open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour is reserved for those who are more vulnerable. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. NAC staff will be wearing masks and cleaning high touch surfaces. All events, classes and gallery settings will implement social distancing rules. The NAC wants to accommodate everyone, and as such, private gallery appointments can be made as well.
Classes are once again being held on-site. Second Saturday, the free community art class, will be open to the public Saturday, June 13, from 1-3 p.m. Classes for toddlers, youth and adults will be held throughout the month. Class sizes will be limited to nine students, so remember to register early.
The new atrium and gallery exhibitions opened on June 4 and will run through Aug. 27.
Northeast Nebraska artists Sarah Lemmon and Carolyn Albracht share their talents in their combined exhibit, “In the Corner of Nowhere.” Lemmon is a multi-material sculpture and a past exhibitor in the NAC’s Juried Show. Albracht, like her fellow artist Lemmon, is an instructor at Wayne State College. Albracht owns Blue Cat Gallery & Studio in Wayne. She describes herself as an intuitive mark maker, exploring patterns, line and form in her work.
Artists Johntimothy Pizzuto and Patti Roberts-Pizzuto are displaying their exhibit, “Breaking Boundaries: Mixed Media Works,” in the main gallery. The Pizzutos work both individually and collaboratively, pairing mixed media such as embroidery, beads and beeswax with printmaking.
The opening reception for the exhibit is Thursday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing rules.