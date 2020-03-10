A tattoo is a way for people to create an identification of themselves through a unique art form.
People can get tattoos almost anywhere in the country, including Voodoo Tattoo & Body Piercing and Screamin' Tiki Tattoo and Body Piercing in Norfolk.
Tony Meyer, owner and tattoo artist at Voodoo Tattoo & Body Piercing, opened his tattoo parlor in 2016.
"We're really killing it here in Norfolk," Meyer said. "We're usually extremely busy."
Meyer grew up with artistic skills as he went to Colorado Institute of Art in Denver as a graphic designer.
He later made his way back to Norfolk as a graphic designer for 20 years, but then he was convinced by his daughter to get a tattoo and he was hooked.
Meyer has done some memorable tattoos over the past six years, starting with the first one he did.
"I did a little Tinker Bell; it was awful," he said with a laugh.
Voodoo Tattoo & Body Piercing has three tattoo artists, two cosmetic artists and three people who do piercings, with about 70% to 80% of its clientele being female.
"We just had our state inspection come in and the inspector was amazed with how clean the shop is and it's not your typical tattoo shop," Meyer said. "We don't dress in suit and ties, but we don't have thugs hanging out outside."
Meyer has done a few wild tattoos over the years, including a kind of priestess that has a wolf head on top of her head while the woman is holding up a heart in her hand.
"It was a realism piece, and it turned out really nice. Another time we had an artist do a pirate booty on some guy’s butt cheek," Meyer said with a laugh.
Voodoo Tattoo & Body Piercing and Screamin' Tiki Tattoo and Body Piercing are the only two tattoo parlors in the Northeast Nebraska area, with the closest tattoo parlor in Columbus.
"We draw people from South Dakota and sometimes people from Sioux Falls, O'Neill, Columbus, Lincoln and Omaha. We'll even have people come in from California and a couple people from New York," Meyer said. "We've got all of these rural communities to come here to shop here in Norfolk so we get a lot of people from around Northeast Nebraska. It's an ideal location for us. Sometimes we can't get to the phone because we are so busy."
Screamin' Tiki Tattoo and Body Piercing, owned and operated by A.J. Gandert and Misti Moravec, is the oldest tattoo parlor in Northeast Nebraska and has been around since 2010.
"At one point there were four or five tattoo shops until two years ago. Once we got established, word of mouth got around," Gandert said. "Our customers have helped us last so long."
Gandert grew up in love with tattoos as he got his first tattoo when he was a 14-year-old and has been doing tattoos for 35 years.
"I've done probably 30,000-40,000 tattoos in my career," he said.
"Every person is unique. We had one unique customer who was completely blind and couldn't see any of his tattoo work. He came to us for 10 years until he passed away recently," Misti Moravec said. "He couldn't see any of his tattoos on his body that A.J. did for him. But he could always base the quality of his tattoos off the reactions of other people. A.J. did about 60-70 hours of work on him."
Screamin' Tiki Tattoo and Body Piercing does take appointments, especially from January to November, but no matter whether people get a tattoo at their own shop or somewhere else, Gandert and Moravec will point them in the right direction.
"We tell people go where you feel comfortable, but the number one thing to ask tattoo artists is 'how long have you been tattooing?' " Moravec said.
Voodoo Tattoo & Body Piercing allows walk-ins for customers to come in for tattoos, but this is the busiest time of year.
"We're usually pretty busy doing piercings and tattoos all day long," Meyer said. "With tax season going, we're usually always booked."
Meyer said they normally have an average of 12 customers a day from February to June come in for both tattoos and piercings.
Depending on the tattoo, some could take an hour or even up to 10 hours.
"The longest tattoo session I've ever done in one sitting was 10 hours. I recently did a gentleman that ended around Halloween. We finished 45 hours of tattoo work on his back," Meyer said. "On this other gentleman, we were working two to three hours each time and the last session we did was an eight-hour session."
A small tattoo could take up to two hours unless it’s a tattoo sleeve on an arm, which could take multiple two-hour sessions to finish.
"I will tattoo someone as long as they can sit. That could be 30 minutes or it could be six to seven hours," Meyer said. "If someone can deal with the pain, we work on them until they say no more."
Always remember, tattoos are not for everybody, especially for those who can't handle pain.
"I had a guy come in to get his first tattoo, (and) he must have been really worked up about it because we cleaned up the skin and prepped it. I put the stencil on him, and as soon I peeled the stencil off, he passed out and I never even touched him with a needle. We helped him come to his senses, and as soon as we sat him down in the chair, he passed out again," he said. "He didn't get a tattoo, and he never came back, I think he decided that it was a bad idea."
Screamin' Tiki Tattoo and Body Piercing is located at 105 S. Eighth St. Gandert, like other tattoo artists, has a passion for doing tattoo work.
"I'm going to do it as long as I'm able to," Gandert said.
Voodoo Tattoo & Body Piercing, at 1302 Riverside Blvd., has been at the location for the past 15 months, and it is a business Meyer wants to keep forever.
"This is the endgame for me," Meyer said. "I plan on tattooing until the day I die."