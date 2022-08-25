Artist captures the beauty in the overlooked common

Nature’s lush landscapes will soon fill the gallery at the Norfolk Arts Center. “Understory — Landscape Paintings” by Kansas City artist Jason Needham opens Thursday, Sept. 1, and promises to be a visual feast for the eyes.
Needham, an artist and illustrator, creates his landscapes primarily in acrylics. Needham says he focuses on the familiar as his subjects, exploring the seemingly mundane with the same reverence as a majestic view, such as the Grand Canyon. From a pocket of woods off the interstate to a tangle of overgrown vines just off the beaten path, Needham’s work captures the beauty in the overlooked common.
Needham’s work is strongly influenced by impressionism and post-impressionism. His style has evolved over the years. Previously, he was well-known in Colorado for his colorful, Pop Art inspired screen prints. Color continues to play a major role in his expression, giving his landscapes a luxuriant feel as he explores the depths of greens or sunlight on the scenery.
Post-impressionism is characterized by distinctive brush strokes, strong color and thick paint application. Well-known post-impressionists include Van Gogh and Seurat. Upon viewing Needham’s work, these characteristics are readily apparent. When viewed at a distance, Needham says, his paintings coalesce, but upon close inspection, the brush marks and process of building the scene are obvious while the imagery itself is still discernible.
Needham’s exhibit will run through Nov. 24. At the time of writing, an opening reception date has not yet been announced.
Joining Needham in the atrium gallery is a month-long exhibit by the Nebraska Art Teachers Association. The artwork will be on display from Sept. 1 through Oct. 8. The juror for the show is the Norfolk Arts Center’s own Elley Coffin.
Remember that Wednesday, Aug. 31, is the kickoff date of the NAC’s exciting new program for high school students, ArtistsDRIVEN! This free, immersive art program aims to not just educate students in technique, but also help them explore the possibilities of art as a career. Students will participate in unique art workshops with practicing local artists. The program culminates in a college fair where students can learn about art programs and how to continue their artistic journey in a post-secondary environment. The program is free but registration is required. For more information about ArtistsDRIVEN! or the upcoming exhibit, please contact the NAC at 402-371-7199.