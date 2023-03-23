Artisans Along the Avenue features soup and art crawl

This weekend the Norfolk Arts Center is breaking out of the gallery and bringing art to downtown. Artisans Along the Avenue is its annual soup and art crawl that serves as its biggest fundraising event of the year. All along Norfolk Avenue, you will be able to view art, interact with artists and enjoy delicious food.
The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. Activities include the soup and art crawl, a wine tasting and a fine art auction. Sample soups are prepared by chefs in the downtown area. Take in the ambiance of the atmosphere of each unique establishment while enjoying the soup. Local and regional artists will be in each location, showcasing their work and demonstrating techniques. Seven venues and artists are participating in the crawl this year. The soup and art crawl runs until 2 p.m.
From 1 to 4 p.m., Jim’s Fine Wine will be offering a wine tasting at the NAC. Enjoy sampling wines while viewing the gallery, which will feature the fine art auction. You do not need to be present to take part in the auction. It will be a virtual auction with bidding starting Friday.
Tickets for Artisans Along the Avenue are available online or at the NAC. Proceeds help support the NAC’s mission of bringing arts to the people through events and classes. This is a fun way to support the community while enjoying a delicious lunch and perusing art.
Hot on the heels of Artisans Along the Avenue is the NAC’s 16th annual juried show. This competitive exhibition features works in a variety of mediums by regional artists. The juror for this year’s exhibit is Eddie Dominguez, professor of ceramics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Dominguez and fellow UNL faculty will display their artwork in the faculty show, which is paired with the juried show.
The juried show opens Thursday, March 30, with an opening reception, including a critique and prize announcements, on Saturday, April 1.