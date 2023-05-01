Artificial intelligence (AI) has risen to be an effective — yet almost too effective — form of communication. These new technologies, such as GPT-3 and Speechify, can create whole essays or even imitate human speech. While these programs can be useful when applied in a meaningful way, a concern for misuse, more specifically students cheating, has been brought to teachers’ attention. Some schools have allowed the use of AI for brainstorming ideas for research or even to get a better understanding of writing and communication. On the other hand, many teachers have completely banned artificial intelligence tools in the classroom because of plagiarism and academic dishonesty. I would agree with this action, as AI resources should not be allowed for schoolwork.
The rise of artificial intelligence has teachers questioning the integrity of their students. I would like to highlight one specific tool as mentioned before: ChatGPT. “GPT” is the shortened version of “Generative Pretrained Transformer.” This new technology can write pages of text just from a little information given. While the technology seems beneficial, sometimes the information isn’t always accurate. Another issue teachers are having is identifying plagiarism through GPT. Thomas Keith in his article “Combating Academic Dishonesty,” published by the University of Chicago, stated that “plagiarism detection software relies on comparing student work to a database of pre-existing work and identifying identical phrases, sentences, etc. to produce an ‘originality score.’ Because the text generated by ChatGPT is (in some sense, anyway) ‘original,’ it renders this technique useless.”
Although teachers’ jobs are not to find cheaters, they hope that students would want to be honest with their work. As technology is growing, the ways around getting caught have become more advanced.
Although advanced technology can be an issue, some teachers would argue that ChatGPT is more beneficial than not. Superintendent Dan Stepenosky shares his views in the article, “Is AI Writing Your Child’s Homework,” saying, “Our mindset really is, is this something that can be a resource and work with our students on, work with our staff on, rather than trying to batten down the hatches and keep it out?”
In some instances, typing in a few keywords results in lots more information than what was originally put into it. ChatGPT also has been shown to be beneficial for learning different languages, styles of writing and gathering data. On the other hand, philosophy professor Darren Hick at Furman University stated he came across an essay written by GPT in his upper-level course. Hick was able to discover that his student indeed did not do any of the work by running the essay through a newly created GPTZero system. The main purpose of this is to defeat the use of artificial intelligence when it comes to essays or assignments involving writing. Even though ChatGPT has its benefits, clearly AI is more of a burden than an advantage.
Artificial intelligence has grown significantly and continues to do so still today. With all of its features, the technology can be useful when utilized in the right ways. However, in the classroom, it hinders students from working to their full potential while they have access to technology that requires them to do little work on their own. The advancements keep growing day by day. Whether they are helpful or not falls on us.