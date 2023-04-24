Artificial intelligence homework help is nothing to worry about

Nearing the end of my high school career, I have seen many advancements in technology. As iPhones have gotten bigger, and computers now can be touch screen, artificial intelligence also has risen to fame. With the improvement of technology, artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT and Speechify have become rising topics within the academic circuit, begging the question: Do teachers have to worry about students using AI to cheat on their homework?
Being a student in the modern world, my opinion is heavily based on the firsthand knowledge I have had. I grew up in the world of screen projectors, chalkboards and old smartboards, meaning that I had to do much of my research (offline) when doing homework for a large part of my elementary and middle school education. Upon reaching higher education, technology became readily available, and online programs were utilized to complete assignments.
Like any teenager, I have used online technology to help me with homework. When missing a week of school for an event, trying to teach me complicated math proves to be the hardest thing possible. Instead of algebra, I feel that I am doing rocket science, meaning that tears and sweat are shed over my notebook paper. Instead of struggling, I turn to platforms such as Quizlet that will teach me how to solve a problem, instead of just stating the answer like other platforms. Just answering will do me no good and ruin my chances of passing a quiz or test, meaning that homework help is quite useful.
Artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT do not just give answers, but they help students finish their homework. By having them type in a prompt, a generated answer will be given, with tips and tricks on how they can improve their prompt. This is especially helpful when writing a difficult essay on a topic that an 18-year-old never would have known about, such as details about President Bush’s administration or building an airplane. By using artificial intelligence, students can get research help and help with difficult ideas, instead of writing a horrible essay that makes no sense.
For all these reasons, teachers should not worry about students using AI to cheat on their homework. Students are not using artificial intelligence to make up things or find the easy way out, but instead, to help them improve their knowledge. Programs that provide information can help students taking online classes when their professors are not around, in addition to those who miss a lesson and are struggling with difficult concepts. Instead of taking away platforms that help with education, we should instead focus on creating intelligence that improves the ability to learn online, especially with the current climate we live in and the things we have faced.