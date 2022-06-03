Art appreciation: A piece of cake

No one will ever accuse me of being an art connoisseur. I have an eclectic collection of décor on my walls, some of which people would call art and much of which people would definitely not call art … and might even call tasteless.
Regardless, I know what I like — and what I don’t like.
Those dislikes don’t always jibe with what people consider to be great art. And I’m OK with that.
In fact, I’m OK enough with that to admit to you something that will likely make you think less of me. But no matter — I stand by my assessment: I see little of redeeming value in the Mona Lisa.
I understand that it’s supposed to be a great painting. I just don’t understand why.
It’s a painting of woman rather ordinary in appearance, in my opinion. It’s dark and somewhat on the boring side. The background scenery is unremarkable. If the painting depicted the first paragraph of a novel, I would bet that most people would put down the novel before ever bothering to finish chapter 1. I’m not saying that the Mona Lisa is rendered without skill; clearly, the painting was skillfully executed. But great art is supposed to evoke emotions in its viewers, and the Mona Lisa leaves me unmoved.
I would say that clearly I’m missing something as so many people think that the painting is a treasure. It’s the most viewed painting in the world and worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Still, I can’t help but wonder if so many people go to see it not because they think it’s great but rather because they are told that they should think it’s great.
Despite my lackluster enthusiasm for the painting, I don’t harbor any ill will toward it and definitely have no desire to hurl a piece of cake at it.
Recently, a man outfitted himself as an old woman in a wheelchair to procure a front-row viewing position of the painting and, after trying and failing to break the protective glass around the painting, took a piece of cake and smeared it on the glass while telling bystanders to think about the earth and the fact that people are trying to destroy it.
(You’d think that would rub that smug smile off Mona Lisa’s face, but it didn’t.)
I agree that perhaps I’m wrong in my assessment of the Mona Lisa. But I don’t think that I’m wrong in my assessment that there is no plausible relationship between the Mona Lisa and climate activism.
If you want to make a statement about the climate, why not pick on an artist whose work actually negatively impacts the environment? I think we can agree to give da Vinci a pass on that one.
And even if somehow we could pin the blame for climate change on a 16th-century oil portrait, what does smearing cake on said art have to do with climate change? I have racked my brain, but the connection is as elusive to me as the wondrousness of the artwork itself.
Possibly if the media outlets had bothered to give us important details like what kind of cake it is and what frosting topped it, then maybe the association would be obvious. For example, maybe it was an Earth Day cake decorated with blue frosting to look like a globe.
I’m not a dessert connoisseur any more than I’m an art connoisseur, but I do like most confections way more than the Mona Lisa — so my assessment of the incident is that it was a waste of cake.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.