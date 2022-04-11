A quick goal provided the Norfolk High boys soccer team with an early momentum boost on Monday.
But that was quickly taken away thanks to the foot of Morgan Armagost.
The Lincoln Pius X junior midfielder recorded a natural hat trick in a span of 9:04 to lift the Thunderbolts to a 5-1 victory at Memorial Field.
Junior Brooks Reiman gave the Panthers (4-7) a quick lead in the fifth minute. But Pius dominated the scoring from there.
“It was a nice play with a good buildup and a good finish,” Norfolk coach Joe Myers said of Reiman’s goal. “I think our mindset was it was going to be an easier one, and then getting that first goal I think everyone thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be easy.’
“Then obviously we didn’t respond well to when they really put the pressure on us. I think they hadn’t gotten the bugs off of themselves from the bus ride. Once they decided to play, we could see the quality. They’re a good team.”
Armagost got his scoring outburst started in the eighth minute off a cross from Caleb Swanson.
He gave the Thunderbolts (7-3) the lead for good in the 13th minute off a Kyler Schell cross, then converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute to complete the natural hat trick.
Swanson scored in the 27th minute and Will Nelson snuck a long free kick through the defense in the 71st minute for the lone second-half goal.
“It was a very lackadaisical, disappointing outing,” Myers said. “In the second half I felt the players responded well when they could have thrown in the towel. But they kept playing hard.
“That’s kind of the way we are. We’re up and down. When we’re down, we’re not very good. When we’re up, we’re really good. It’s emotionally draining and exciting all at the same time.”
This down came after Norfolk rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Lincoln High in overtime last Friday. The Panthers will look to rebound on Thursday at Kearney against a team that lost to Pius 3-2 in its season opener.
“The season’s been a roller coaster ride,” Myers said. “I think it’s a little bit of our lack of experience. We’re pretty young still and we do start quite a few sophomores. You can see that the bench quickly goes to some JVs, some freshmen, which is fine for building to the future. We’re trying to give them experience.
“But it’s frustrating for the seniors because we want to get them more wins. We’re trying to stay together through the ups and the downs.”
Lincoln Pius X (7-3) 4 1 -- 5
Norfolk High (4-7) 1 0 -- 1
GOALS: (LPX) Morgan Armagost 3, Caleb Swanson, Will Nelson; (N) Brooks Reiman.