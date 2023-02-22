“Can we hurry this along?”
As the family of Bob and Judy Arlt gathered for a group photo in the north concourse of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday afternoon, time was of the essence.
Their youngest son, Jason, and youngest grandson, Trev, were anxious to get the photo taken before heading downstairs to get ready for Friday night’s session of the state wrestling championships.
It was a quick pic or two before the two hustled downstairs to get ready for that evening’s session, the last Friday night of a 43-year run of state tournaments for the Plainview couple, who are celebrating their 60th anniversary later this year.
State wrestling has been at the center of the Arlt family’s lives ever since Bob and Judy’s oldest son, Aaron, decided to go out for wrestling as a freshman at Plainview High School more than four decades ago.
That he wanted to go out for wrestling was something of a surprise to his mother.
“He started wrestling in junior high, and that’s when he made the decision to not play basketball, and I was like ‘What?’ ” Judy Arlt said.
Credit her husband for helping to set the hook. When Plainview started its wrestling program back in 1969, he would walk a block from the family house to the school to watch the fledgling Pirate program coached by Randy Schmaizl, who is now the president of Metro Community College in Omaha.
“I started going to Plainview events and I got hooked,” he said. “When Aaron started wrestling, I told him it would be better than sitting on the bench (in basketball) for four years. He was the best athlete of the three boys and, of course, when he started doing it, they followed him.”
Aaron remembered enjoying the sport when it was introduced to him in PE in sixth grade, and before long he was hooked.
“I weighed about 100 pounds at the time and I thought let’s see where this takes us,” he said in between matches at this year’s state wrestling tournament. “We had an excellent basketball team there, but then coach Schmaizl pulled me aside and said I should be a wrestler and he really showed a lot of confidence in me. I went out and won that first tournament and the hook was set.”
The eldest of the Arlt brothers has bragging rights from a success perspective, qualifying for state four times and bringing home three medals, including two fourths and a runner-up finish at 126 pounds his senior year in 1984. Darron and Jason were three-time qualifiers but came away empty-handed in their state trips.
But it was those trips — not only to state, but to wherever their kids were wrestling —where Bob and Judy really fell in love with the sport.
“We’re getting too old to sit in the gym for 12 hours, but it’s amazing the amount of energy you have when one of the kids, and now one of the grandkids, are on the mat,” Judy Arlt said. “We’ve learned all the different things the kids have to do out there, and it just pulls you straight in and you’re sitting with the parents of these other kids and it was just exciting.”
“Back then, the fun part was going to the tournament and visiting with people, and then afterward you’d go down to the local watering hole and have a drink or two and get to know people as well,” Bob said.
Darron Arlt, now the superintendent at Plainview, said seeing Aaron have success in the sport inspired both him and Jason to follow suit.
“I was able to see and feel the energy of high school wrestling when Aaron competed, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Darron said. “I remember winning a couple of big matches and seeing Mom and Dad in the stands cheering and seeing how proud they were, that’s a great memory even to this day.”
“It was awesome watching my brothers wrestle when I was little,” Jason Arlt said. “Going to tournaments back then was an all-day affair. The finals might not start until 7 p.m., and being around it all the time was fun.”
Not long after Jason graduated in 1990, the Arlts got a rather unusual bonus when all three of their sons got into coaching the sport and they were able to follow their sons around in a new role as the coaches’ parents.
“When I was at Wayne State, I would come back and help coach Jason and his classmates and, after I got my first teaching job, I wanted wrestling to be part of it,” Darron said of his coaching career, which took him to Fairbury, Seward, Orange City (Iowa) and Humphrey St. Francis before, he jokes, he was “demoted” to his administrative role in Plainview.
Aaron was not far behind, volunteering to help out the program at Oakland-Craig after moving his family there to take on a role as a State Farm insurance agent in the Burt County community.
“The bug caught me right away,” Aaron said. “After we came to Oakland, I was in the wrestling room asking the coach (Mark Schernikau) if they needed help, and before long I was helping to schedule practices and helping with technique and ended up being an assistant there for 28 years.”
The youngest of the trio started out as a teacher and coach at Lincoln Pius and Gretna before becoming a State Farm insurance rep in Elkhorn, getting back into coaching at nearby Yutan.
“We all volunteered to coach in college, and it was a lot of fun having Mom and Dad come to our events and cheer those kids on,” Jason said.
And before long, they had grandkids to follow. Aaron’s sons, Nick and Tyler, started wrestling. Darron’s son, Eli Lanham, had success, and Jason’s boys, Trent and Trev, were able to have Grandma and Grandpa Arlt cheering them on as well.
“They’ve followed our teams, and now they’re following the grandkids and Trev is the last one,” Jason said of his senior son, who placed fourth in Class C at 126 pounds for Yutan last week.
Thanks to their sons’ and grandsons’ involvement and success, the state wrestling tournament has been a part of their lives for the last 43 years, but Bob said this is the last one for him and his wife.
“We’ve made a lot of friends over the years in the towns our kids have coached in, but the traveling and sitting in the gym all day is getting to us,” he said.
“But the relationships we’ve built over the years have been wonderful,” his wife quickly added. “And now, even our grandkids are staying involved. Nick is an assistant in O’Neill, and our youngest grandson will wrestle at Midland University next year.”
Their sons aren’t worried, though — they know that their mom and dad will miss going to state, but they won’t be lonely.
“I’m sure they’ll find something to do, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them at a tournament somewhere,” Jason said. “They’ve developed great relationships with people over the years, so it wouldn’t surprise me to see them show up somewhere.”
“No doubt they’ll miss it and it will be different to not have them present in the gym, but they’ve got a lifetime of memories,” Darron said.
“It’s something we’ve all been able to enjoy together, and I know they’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Aaron said. “We also have a daughter who coaches middle school wrestling in Papillion-La Vista and another who is a student manager for Mark Manning at Nebraska, so the sport has really permeated the family.”
“It’s been the best years of our lives,” Bob said. “We’ve met a lot of good people and it’s still a lot of fun.”
“To watch those kids out there, it’s the most amazing thing,” Judy added.