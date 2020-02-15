Arlt leads area competitors at C-3

OAKLAND — There's no place like home, and that was especially true for Oakland-Craig junior Trenton Arlt at the Class C District 3 meet this weekend.
Arlt improved to 49-3 on the season when he stuck Pedro Hernandez of Wilber-Clatonia to the mat for a second-period pin in 3 minutes, 44 seconds in the first of seven gold-medal matches involving athletes from Northeast Nebraska.
“It's awesome,” he said. “You get to sleep in your own bed. You have more fans come out — I saw a couple of my basketball friends come out, and they usually don't go to wrestling tournaments. It's just a great atmosphere.”
But after that, area wrestlers combined for just one other gold medal — and that came when Kolby Johnson of Madison claimed a forfeit over Landon Beaver of Wisner-Pilger in the 220-pound final.
David City Aquinas made a statement at the district meet with 232 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Milford's 148.5. Three Monarchs were crowned champions, including two against area wrestlers.
“Our goals at the beginning of the year were to win state duals, to win districts, and to win state. That's what we're after,” Aquinas co-coach Eric Pflum said. “This is what we wrestle all year for, these three events right here.”
Four area squads did finish among the top nine at what Boone Central coach Josh Majerus described as one of the toughest districts in the class. The Cardinals' sixth-place finish with 96 points was tops among those teams, and just two points from fifth-place Raymond Central.
“Overall, looking at all four districts, I think we were up there for the top district or second,” he said. “We're up there.”
Gavin Dozler was the leading Cardinal, finishing runner-up to Konner Schluckebier of Milford at 113 pounds. Schluckebier improved to 47-1 on the season by scoring reversals in the first and third periods to defeat Dozler 4-0.
“We got through yesterday … and today we turned the corner, good things happened, and we got six kids to the state tournament,” Majerus said.
Arlt's match came down to two things, technique and experience. He scored a quick takedown early in the match, scored a 4-1 lead before the end of the first period, and followed with a reversal and then a 3-point near-fall en route to a 13-3 advantage before sticking Hernandez's shoulders to the mat.
“He looked pretty good from a distance, but he couldn't do much from the bottom,” Arlt said. “I could manhandle him pretty easily on the bottom. He didn't defend legs that much.”
That may have been a testament to Arlt's relative experience being a junior in the lightest weight class going against a freshman.
“It helps a lot because I know more moves and more counter moves and stuff like that,” he said. “I'm pretty big for 106, so that helps, too.”
Also in the finals, Gavin Lampman of Wisner-Pilger dropped a 9-1 major-decision to Jeaven Scdoris of Milford in the finals, and three area athletes were victims of pins.
Tom Maline of Oakland-Craig and Daven Whitley of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur both fell to Aquinas wrestlers, with Maline suffering a pin by Ben Kment in 5:34 in the 170-pound finals and Whitley getting stuck by Owen Schramm in just 1:02 in the last gold-medal match of the day at 285 pounds.
In between, Jarron Metzler of Oakland-Craig was downed by Owen Snipes of Conestoga in 2:55.
Class C District 3
Team scores
David City Aquinas 232, Milford 148.5, Conestoga 144, Wilber-Clatonia 127, Raymond Central 98, Boone Central 96, Oakland-Craig 70, Crofton/Bloomfield 62.5, Wisner-Pilger 61, Sutton 47, Quad County Northeast 44, Madison 30, Tekamah-Herman 22, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 20, Wakefield/Allen 17, Centura 10.
Championship results
106: Trenton Arlt, O-C, pinned Pedro Hernandez, W-C, 3:44; 113: Konner Schluckebier, MIL, dec. Gavin Dozler, BC, 4-0; 120: Mitch Albrecht, RC, dec. Hunter Vandenberg, DCA, 7-0; 126: Ethan Zegers, MIL, dec. Zach Zitek, DCA, 10-8; 132: Logan Bryce, RC, maj. dec. Cameron Williams, CON, 17-5; 138: Christopher Nickolite, DCA, maj. dec. Colby Homolka, W-C, 10-2; 145: Jeaven Scdoris, MIL, maj. dec. Gavin Lampman, W-P, 9-1.
152: Joseph Hinrichs, SUT, pinned Nolan Eller, DCA, 2:44; 160: Carter Springer, MIL, pinned Isaiah Parsons, CON, 3:08; 170: Ben Kment, DCA, pinned Tom Maline, O-C, 5:34; 182: Owen Snipes, CON, pinned Jarron Metzler, O-C, 2:55; 195: Hunter Thoenen, CON, pinned Nolan Schultz, DCA, 2:44; 220: Kolby Johnson, MAD, won via forfeit over Landon Beaver, W-P; 285: Owen Schramm, DCA, pinned Daven Whitley, BRLD, 1:02.
Consolation results
106: Hudson Barger, C/B, dec. Ted Hemmingsen, BC, 19-12; 113: Miguel Jaimes, W-C, dec. Zander Kavan, DCA, 6-2; 120: Eli Vondra, MIL, dec. Braden Ruffner, CON, 2-1; 126: Nathan Patak, W-C, dec. Keaghon Chini, CON, SV-1 11-9; 132: Tommy Lokken, W-C, dec. Noah Scott, DCA, 3-2; 138: Tyson Sauser, C/B, dec. Samuel Grape, BC, 7-1; 145: Cameron Schrad, DCA, dec. Jacob Dragon, CON, 5-0.
152: Connor Kreikemeier, RC, dec. Tad Moldenhauer, W-C, 3-0; 160: Sawyer Kunc, W-C, dec. Ashton Schafer, BC, 7-2; 170: Richard Cleveland, BC, dec. Gavin Soden, RC, 4-3; 182: Reilly Miller, DCA, pinned Anthony Palmer, W-P, 0:50; 195: Taylor Weber, BC, pinned Kolby Casey, QCNE, 2:01; 220: Jared Janssen, C/B, pinned Coy Meysenburg, DCA, 2:07; 285: Eric Escobar, W-C, dec. Jarvis Smith, SUT, 3-1.